3 men charged with the first degree murder of notorious Chilliwack gangster Curtis Vidal

Vidal gunned down in a garage in a residential area of Edmonton

Three individuals have been charged in connection with the April 12 homicide in Edmonton of notorious Chilliwack gangster Curtis Vidal.

Vidal died from multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in the southeast part of the city, according to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

Ricardo Gomez-Jimenez, 27, is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two breaches of a release order.

Colin Penner, 27, is charged with first degree murder, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and arson.

And Jyostna Reddy, 24, was charged with accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The EPS are not looking for any additional suspects.

READ MORE: Notorious Chilliwack gangster Curtis Vidal killed in Edmonton

Penner’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 27, while Gomez-Jimenez is scheduled for April 28, and Reddy is scheduled for April 29.

It was at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday when EPS officers responded to a report of an injured male at a residence in that neighbourhood. The 41-year-old Vidal was found dead inside a garage at the house.

Curtis Vidal is alleged to have had connections to the Hells Angels in the Lower Mainland. He had been living in Alberta since completing his sentence for a home invasion in Chilliwack in 2013.

Vidal’s brother James was the victim of an unsolved homicide in March 2019 on Alexander Avenue.

READ MORE: Eight years in prison for Chilliwack gangster

READ MORE: IHIT identify Chilliwack homicide victim as James Vidal

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

chilliwackCops and CourtsCrime