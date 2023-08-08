UPDATE: 3 fires spark near Coquihalla Highway

Three fires off Highway 5 spotted on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (BC Wildfire)

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

The Edna Lake fire is now considered held.

_______

Three fires have sparked near the Coquihalla Highway and all are lightning caused.

The Edna Lake blaze was discovered Tuesday morning about 11 a.m. and is about .009 hectares in size. The fire is located about 26 km north east of Merritt.

Further down Highway 5, closer to Yale, Lawless Creek and Lawless Creek #2 fires were also discovered about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Both are about .009 hectares in size.

All three fires are burning out of control and have no evacuations orders or alerts associated with the incidents.

Environment Canada’s special air quality statement has ended for the majority of the Okanagan.

On a scale of 1-10, the air quality in the North and Central Okanagan, as well as Kamloops, is down to a two, meaning it is low risk to the public.

READ MORE: Fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway