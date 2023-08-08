Three fires off Highway 5 spotted on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (BC Wildfire)

Three fires off Highway 5 spotted on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (BC Wildfire)

UPDATE: 3 fires spark near Coquihalla Highway

The fires were spotted Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

The Edna Lake fire is now considered held.

_______

Three fires have sparked near the Coquihalla Highway and all are lightning caused.

The Edna Lake blaze was discovered Tuesday morning about 11 a.m. and is about .009 hectares in size. The fire is located about 26 km north east of Merritt.

Further down Highway 5, closer to Yale, Lawless Creek and Lawless Creek #2 fires were also discovered about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Both are about .009 hectares in size.

All three fires are burning out of control and have no evacuations orders or alerts associated with the incidents.

Environment Canada’s special air quality statement has ended for the majority of the Okanagan.

On a scale of 1-10, the air quality in the North and Central Okanagan, as well as Kamloops, is down to a two, meaning it is low risk to the public.

READ MORE: Fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Procession at Penticton’s Skaha Lake for firefighter killed in action
Next story
3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Just Posted

London, Ont.’s Alan McLean is leading the pack at the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada, which is taking place at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Gold Club. (PGA of Canada Twitter)
London’s Alan McLean atop the leaderboard at PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada in Abbotsford

The 2023 Abbotsford International Airshow takes place from Aug. 11 to 13. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Adjust travel times around Abbotsford airshow, says city

The Supreme Court of Canada is shrouded in fog in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov 4, 2022. The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal from three British Columbia churches who argued their constitutional rights were violated when provincial restrictions banned indoor religious services during the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Highest court refuses to hear B.C. church appeal on COVID-19 ruling

Conair has purchased seven Dash 8-400 aircraft for conversion to aerial firefighting purposes. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford’s Conair purchases 7 Dash 8-400 to aid in wildfire fighting