3 charged in relation to home invasion in Abbotsford

Incident in June sent man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Matthew Roy (left) and Alexander Sladeczeck, in previously released police mugshots, are two of three people who have been charged in relation to a home invasion in Abbotsford on June 23, 2023. No mugshot was available of the third person charged, Ashley Lunan.

Three people have now been charged in relation to a home invasion that occurred in Abbotsford in June.

According to court records, Matthew Roy of Abbotsford, Alexander Sladeczeck of Chilliwack and Ashley Lunan of Abbotsford have each been charged with five offences – unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, break-and-enter, and assault with a weapon.

Police previously said that officers were called to a reported home invasion just after 2:30 p.m. on June 23 in the 33000 block of George Ferguson Way.

A male victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three suspects were quickly arrested.

Roy, 33, has an extensive criminal record and was most recently sentenced in January to almost eight more months in prison (on top of time already served) for a March 2022 stabbing.

That incident, which occurred in the 1600 block of Riverside Road, resulted in a 29-year-old man being wounded.

Roy was also sentenced in January to time served for assault with a weapon on Jan. 29, 2020 and a concurrent sentence of 232 days for a robbery on Dec. 13, 2021.

He previously served time for another stabbing incident, which took place July 13, 2020, also on Riverside Road.

On that day, Roy stabbed a 34-year-old man, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

He was sentenced in March 2021 to an additional seven months and 24 days in prison and two years’ probation.

According to the provincial court database, Roy has other prior convictions for assault with a weapon, break-and-enter, robbery, possession of stolen property, resisting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm, and several counts of breaching his conditions.

Sladeczeck, 24, has no other criminal convictions, but he was on Crime Stoppers’ most-wanted list in March 2023 for failing to comply with a probation order.

He also made the list in early June, when he was wanted for theft under $5,000.

Lunan, 37, also has an extensive criminal record with prior convictions for offences such as drug trafficking, assault with a weapon, killing or injuring an animal, mischief, theft, driving while prohibited, trespassing on the premises of a correctional centre, and breaching her probation and bail conditions.



