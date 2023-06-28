Snow plow part of the BC Road Builders Heavy Construction Association clearing the road in B.C (Photo courtesy of Matt Pitcairn)

Snow plow part of the BC Road Builders Heavy Construction Association clearing the road in B.C (Photo courtesy of Matt Pitcairn)

$3.9M to attract skilled workers to become road builders across B.C.

In a trailer with simulators, the association will crisscross B.C. to show off jobs in the industry

A $3.9 million grant from the B.C. government is being put toward attracting skilled workers to highway maintenance industry jobs around the province.

The British Columbia Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association will be using the grant to stand up its talent attraction program within the highway maintenance and general road building sector. The implementation of the program will be in the spring of 2024 and reach completion in the spring of 2026.

Over the next 10 years, there will be more than one million jobs projected to open in B.C. with 7 per cent of those coming from the construction sector. There is a labour shortage in the construction sector and the government aims to fill it with grants like the one given to the association according to Work BC.

READ MORE: B.C. employers are struggling to hire. But there’s more than just a labour shortage at play.

“We want to put the amazing job opportunities on the map for people who might not have considered it as a career path in the past,” said Matt Pitcairn, vice president of the British Columbia Road Builders and Construction Association. It could be youth, immigrants, veterans or someone just looking for a change the association wants to show the opportunities in the industry.

The duration of the grant is over three years and during this time the association will purchase a trailer to take across the province and different communities to show the job opportunities in the sector.

Technology will also play a key role in this cross-country tour, with state-of-the-art simulators from right here in Canada to pique the interest of prospective employees on board the trailer. They will have construction simulators, snowplow simulators and also a virtual reality to show off the perspective opportunities in the industry.

“During the duration of the grant, we want to go to as many different communities and get them in the seats of these simulators and give them a feel for what it is like in our industry,” Pitcairn said. After working in the simulators if they are interested and want to get into the industry, the association will get them in touch with one of the members to get real-life job opportunities.

Each person that takes part in these simulators will receive a participation certificate that will recognize their engagement and involvement in the program according to the association.

BC governmentskilled trades

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nations leaders call for immediate resignation of Children’s Minister Mitzi Dean
Next story
Chilliwack school board approves menstrual product dispensers in male washrooms

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove