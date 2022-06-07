The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

28 inmates at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford test positive for COVID-19

In-person visits temporarily suspended

A total of 28 inmates at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford have tested positive for COVID-19.

Correctional Service Canada sent out a press release on Tuesday, June 7, notifying the public of the outbreak and what they are doing to minimize infections.

“The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority,” the release says. “This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread.”

COVID testing is being offered to all inmates and staff; employees are required to perform rapid self-tests; staff are equipped with PPE and inmates are provided with medical masks; CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021; all people entering the prisons are screened; and CSC has implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures, according to the press release.

CSC said the number of infections may change as testing takes place and lab results come back.

In-person visits have been temporarily suspended.

The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
28 inmates at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford test positive for COVID-19

