26th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Award winners announced

The winners of the 26th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards were announced tonight (Nov. 17) at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.
The event is presented by The Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.
The following businesses, organizations and individuals were honoured:
Home Based Business Excellence Award
Sponsored by Blackwood Building Centre
WINNER: Walk-In Tubs Fraser Valley
Tourism Excellence Award
Sponsored by Tourism Abbotsford
WINNER: EcoDairy
Manufacturing & Production Excellence Award
Sponsored by BDC
WINNER: New World Technologies Inc.
Agriculture & Agri-Business Excellence Award
Sponsored by MNP
WINNER: Janzen Poultry
Consumer Services Excellence (1-5 Employees) Award
Sponsored by Sevenoaks Shopping Centre
WINNER: Kelson Group
Consumer Services Excellence (6+ Employees) Award
Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union
WINNER: Hub Motor Service
Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank
WINNER: Jenna Robins
Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award
Sponsored by Baker Newby LLP
WINNER: Archway Community Services
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Sponsored by University of the Fraser Valley
WINNER: Little Sprout Café
New Business of the Year Award
Sponsored by City of Abbotsford
WINNER: MAG Security Ltd.
Established Business of the Year (1-19 Employees) Award
Sponsored by KPMG
WINNER: Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill
Established Business of the Year (20+ Employees) Award
Sponsored by The Abbotsford News
WINNER: Clearway Car & Truck Rentals
