26th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Award winners announced

Twelve awards presented at Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre

The winners of the 26th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards were announced tonight (Nov. 17) at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.

The event is presented by The Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.

The following businesses, organizations and individuals were honoured:

Home Based Business Excellence Award

Sponsored by Blackwood Building Centre

WINNER: Walk-In Tubs Fraser Valley

Tourism Excellence Award

Sponsored by Tourism Abbotsford

WINNER: EcoDairy

Manufacturing & Production Excellence Award

Sponsored by BDC

WINNER: New World Technologies Inc.

Agriculture & Agri-Business Excellence Award

Sponsored by MNP

WINNER: Janzen Poultry

Consumer Services Excellence (1-5 Employees) Award

Sponsored by Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

WINNER: Kelson Group

Consumer Services Excellence (6+ Employees) Award

Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union

WINNER: Hub Motor Service

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

WINNER: Jenna Robins

Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award

Sponsored by Baker Newby LLP

WINNER: Archway Community Services

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Sponsored by University of the Fraser Valley

WINNER: Little Sprout Café

New Business of the Year Award

Sponsored by City of Abbotsford

WINNER: MAG Security Ltd.

Established Business of the Year (1-19 Employees) Award

Sponsored by KPMG

WINNER: Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill

Established Business of the Year (20+ Employees) Award

Sponsored by The Abbotsford News

WINNER: Clearway Car & Truck Rentals

Watch for more coverage including photos of the event online Friday.

