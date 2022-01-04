A Victoria pharmacy offers influenza vaccines with no appointment. B.C. pharmacies are increasingly delivering COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu shots. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

A Victoria pharmacy offers influenza vaccines with no appointment. B.C. pharmacies are increasingly delivering COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu shots. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

2,542 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, testing at maximum

Hospital cases up to 298, 78 more than New Year’s Eve

B.C. public health teams reported another 2,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant kept the province’s testing capacity at its maximum.

New cases have been running at more than 2,000 since Christmas, peaking at more than 4,000 on New Year’s Eve, but the true infection rate can be as high as three or four times that on a given day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says. That’s especially likely as many people have mild upper respiratory symptoms from the new variant that is now dominant and either don’t or can’t get tested.

Hospital cases, last reported on New Year’s Eve, rose to 298 as of Jan. 4, up by 78 over the past four days. There are 86 patients in intensive care, up from 76 on Dec. 31. There have been four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past four days.

RELATED: B.C. hospital admissions ‘creeping up’ with Omicron

RELATED: Businesses urged to brace for increased absenteeism

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Princeton residents could face a 70% tax increase in 2022, due to flood bills
Next story
Okanagan home to some of B.C.’s top priced real estate

Just Posted

This property located at 32288 King Road was the highest listed residential property in the 2022 BC Assessment at a value of $6,529,000. (YouTube photo)
Abbotsford’s top ten highest assessed residential properties

The Mount Lehman Credit Union has announced a merger with G&F Financial Group. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford’s Mount Lehman Credit Union merges with G&F Financial Group

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Black Press file photo)
Former Abbotsford cop loses bid for dismissal of sexual-assault civil lawsuit

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada in Harrison take a brief break in frigid conditions as they work on a Harrison Hot Springs property on Monday, Jan. 3. The club has worked to restore livable conditions in Harrison, Yarrow and beyond in a volunteer campaign helping those affected by the November floods. (Photo/Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada)
VIDEO: Sikh Motorcycle Club helps to restore flood-ridden properties in Harrison, Yarrow