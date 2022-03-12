$227,000 worth of contraband seized at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Cannabis concentrate known as ‘shatter’ plus cell phones were some of items seized

The items include one Secure Digital (SD) card, five cell phones, and 418.3 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate). The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $227,000. (Correctional Service of Canada)

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) seized $227,000 worth of contraband at Kent Institution in Agassiz last week.

“As a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized” on March 4 at the maximum-security federal institution, CSC stated in a press release on March 11.

CSC uses a number of tools like ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. They are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

They have set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that CSC can receive additional information about activities relating to security at its institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions. Those who call the toll-free number (1-866-780-3784) will remain anonymous and are ensured the information they share is protected.

