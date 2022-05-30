2022 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival cancelled

One big Harrison summer event is going to have to wait for a comeback until next year.
Due to a low number of teams who signed up, the Harrison Dragonboat Festival has been cancelled for 2022.
“We would like to express our appreciation for the support we have received from so many teams, and we look forward to trying again in 2023,” the festival organizers stated.
The event’s treasurer will be issuing refunds to any team that has already registered as soon as possible.
This year’s festival was set to return on July 23; it would’ve marked the 18th annual Harrison Dragon Boat Regatta. The Dragon Boat Festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, 60 teams of paddlers descended upon Harrison Lake to compete in dragon boat races. The 200-metre and 500-metre races are divided into three classes: mixed, women’s only and junior teams.
@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.