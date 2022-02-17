20 people, some allegedly armed with axes, arrested at Coastal GasLink site

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)

Police say 20 people have been arrested after an alleged violent confrontation with employees and police at Coastal GasLink along the Morice Forest Service Road near Houston.

Houston RCMP said in a statement Thursday (Feb. 17) that officers were called to the service road shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, police say the roadway near the 41-kilometre mark had been blocked with downed trees, tar-covered stumps and boards with spikes in them. Fires has been lit throughout the debris, police said. The 43-kilometre mark was blocked by a school bus.

When police arrived at the drill pad at the 63-kilometre mark, they say they found significant damage had been done to heavy machinery, fencing and portable buildings.

It’s alleged some of those arrested were armed with axes and were “attacking security guards and smashing their vehicle windows.”

Chief Supt. Warren Brown called the incident a troubling escalation.

“While we respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in Canada, we cannot tolerate this type of extreme violence and intimidation. Our investigators will work tirelessly to identify the culprits and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP at 250-845-2204.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. town councillor to donate kidney to Qualicum First Nation Chief

Just Posted

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis says he opposes the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. / File Photo
Brad Vis opposed to invoking Emergencies Act

Keystone’s award-winning Arcadia 370RL is among the products on display at the Earlybird RV Show and Sale running Feb. 17-20 at Tradex in Abbotsford.
Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford

Yale Secondary’s 50th anniversary celebration is set for May 14. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Yale Secondary celebrating 50th anniversary

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Christian political action group joins appeal of COVID rules by Fraser Valley churches