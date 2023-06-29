UPDATE: 2 wildfires sparked near Okanagan Connector under control

Update 1:30 p.m.
The two wildfires close to the Okanagan Connector are now under control.
The Alleyne Lake wildfire was lightning caused while the Davis Lake fire has been taken off of the BC Wildfire Services map.
Original
Two wildfires sparked Wednesday night (June 28) close to the Okanagan Connector.
The fire closer to the highway was discovered at 3:50 p.m. close to Alleyne Lake.
A few hours later, a second fire was found at Davis Lake, between the Connector and the Coquihalla Highway.
Both fires are 0.009 hectares in size, with the causes under investigation.
