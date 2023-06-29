The two wildfires that sparked on Wednesday, June 28 are now under control. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: 2 wildfires sparked near Okanagan Connector under control

Lightning caused the Alleyne Lake wildfire

Update 1:30 p.m.

The two wildfires close to the Okanagan Connector are now under control.

The Alleyne Lake wildfire was lightning caused while the Davis Lake fire has been taken off of the BC Wildfire Services map.

Original

Two wildfires sparked Wednesday night (June 28) close to the Okanagan Connector.

The fire closer to the highway was discovered at 3:50 p.m. close to Alleyne Lake.

A few hours later, a second fire was found at Davis Lake, between the Connector and the Coquihalla Highway.

Both fires are 0.009 hectares in size, with the causes under investigation.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaOkanagan

