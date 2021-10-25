Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson makes an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 20, 2021.A decade-old goal to raise US$100 billion to help developing nations adapt to and mitigate against climate change is unlikely to be met for another two years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson makes an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 20, 2021.A decade-old goal to raise US$100 billion to help developing nations adapt to and mitigate against climate change is unlikely to be met for another two years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

$100B global climate finance goal three years behind schedule: report

Report released a week before the United Nations COP 26 climate talks kick off in Scotland

A decade-old goal to raise US$100 billion to help developing nations adapt to and mitigate against climate change is unlikely to be met for another two years.

That is the conclusion of a new report from Canadian Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Germany’s state secretary for the environment, Jochen Flasbarth, in a report a week before the United Nations COP 26 climate talks kick off in Scotland.

Wilkinson and Flasbarth were asked by COP26 president designate Alok Sharma in July to come up with a plan to finally deliver on the financing pledges made to raise US$100 billion annually by 2020.

The missing money is likely to be a source of friction when countries meet in Scotland, as developing and small island states least responsible for global-warming are asked along with the wealthiest countries to increase efforts to cut emissions before 2030.

The climate finance promise first made in 2009 was recommitted during the 2015 Paris climate talks and was one of the reasons the world’s least developed and most affected nations agreed to sign on to the accord.

Wilkinson and Flasbarth expect the goal will finally be hit in 2023, before climate financing pledges rise above US$100 billion in both 2024 and 2025.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Climate change

Previous story
First Nations seek safety upgrade for B.C. harbour after pair of floatplane crashes
Next story
Path to Trudeau’s new cabinet hits final stretch ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Just Posted

The ambulance entrance at Chilliwack General Hospital on March 23, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and two Fraser Valley care homes

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope has been closed since Oct. 20. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)
GoFundMe created to cover fines for Hope restaurant closed by authorities

Reflective “feathers” are being distributed in Abbotsford by the police department, ICBC and local schools to help keep pedestrians safe. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Reflective ‘feathers’ distributed in Abbotsford for pedestrian-safety campaign

On the one-year anniversary of the 2020 provincial election, former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness has asked the B.C. Liberals to cancel his membership. Throness was ousted from the party ahead of election day 2020 due to controversial remarks. (File Photo)
Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA cancels BC Liberal Party membership one year after party ousted him