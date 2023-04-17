100 Years Ago: Indigenous baby’s lack of care in Abbotsford concerned letter writer in 1923

The world was changing quickly 100 years ago, and people were questioning the way Indigenous people were being treated compared to those settling in Abbotsford. (Archival image)

The spring of 1923 brought hard times to Abbotsford residents, with flu and other diseases “holding sway.”

Many community announcements of meetings and social gatherings note the absence of well-known people due to illness in the April 14, 1923 edition of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News.

Chief Ned of the Semà:th First Nation (then just referred to as “the Indian Reserve”) had lost both a son, Oscar Ned, and his grandson within three weeks.

Someone who was called to help with the critically ill infant was moved enough by the lack of care for him that they wrote an open letter to the Indian Agent via the newspaper. It underlined the different standards of care for Indigenous people and was titled “Only An Indian Baby.”

“On Good Friday evening, the writer received an urgent request from the Indian Chief to go to the Reserve to see a sick baby,” the letter started out. “Upon enquiry we learned that the Doctor had been telephoned in the morning and again at 7 p.m. but had not arrived. We were informed that the child had had five convulsions that afternoon.”

The letter, signed S. A. Good, does not explain their relation to the baby, the family, or health care.

“We went down, saw the child and did what we could to make things more comfortable than we found them. The atmosphere was stifling, windows and doors shut and several children and adults sitting around a red hot stove.”

They opened some windows, cleared some people out of the room and got the baby to sleep and left around midnight. The next day, they were called back to the house and the baby was “considerably worse. Breathing with great difficulty.”

“We sent a messenger to telephone the Doctor again, only to learn that he himself was sick and could not come. He advised that another medical man be called.”

This is where the letter really outlines the barriers to proper health care for Indigenous people in 1923, and surely for some time to come.

“Having no authority from the Indian Agent, we telephone the Rev. Raley of the Coqualeetza Institute at Sardis, requesting that a Deaconess be sent, and stated his intention to at once telephone the Indian Act, asking that he would telephone the Indian Agent, asking that he would telephone another doctor authorizing him to come to the Reserve and take the case.”

The deaconess arrived Sunday, the letter continued. The doctor did not.

“Last Thursday, the official permit arrived by mail addressed to the Indian Chief, and the doctor was immediately called and arrived in less than an hour. The baby died on Sunday afternoon.”

Many people around the community were ill throughout the long winter and into spring, and many had died. But still, the author of the letter was left with a lingering thought.

“We do not doubt that the doctor is right in saying that nothing could be done to save the life of the baby, but why the delay?”

