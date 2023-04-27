100 Years Ago in Abbotsford: ‘Nocturnal prowlers identified as desperadoes with bad record’

An ad encouraging people to take images of the cherry blossoms 100 years ago in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford Sumas and Matsqui News archives)

In last week’s history column, we learned that 100 years ago someone had cut all the telephone lines in Abbotsford in the dark of the night.

The town was shocked, and the strongest theory was that someone cut all the lines so they could rob the town blind. Luckily, something had spooked the men away from their task.

But it didn’t take long for the long arm of the law to wrangle up these criminals, in the process of committing more crimes in another city. The April 28, 1923 edition of the Abbotsford Sumas and Matsqui News announced their capture on the front page, reporting that four “thugs” were captured near the border in Bellingham, heavily armed and in possession of a safe-blowing kit.

As it turned out, it was likely a group of four men who had been pulling off robberies throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond. Their names were Frank Rossi, Frank Poulo, John Howell and C.C. Thompson, all in their 20s.

The men were awaiting extradition for a number of crimes, acting sullen in custody and denying they’d ever been to B.C. However, a few of them were already known to have played roles in major robberies in Vancouver, Delta, and Steveston.

In other news, it was looking like there wasn’t room enough in this town for two banks. The Bank of Montreal was withdrawing its branch from Abbotsford, “indicating that there is insufficient business in this district.”

That left the Royal Bank, and a community which was sure that there was enough for the two banks to operate. But, the rumour mill was swirling that the Bank of Toronto was eyeing up the town to fill in the vacancy.

Meanwhile, a fire that had been raging through a Cultus Lake logging camp, likely started by sparks from some logging equipment, was being brought under control.

Ms. Milstead was busy selling off her dairy farm and all stock and equipment, following the death of her husband, Jack. It was all to be auctioned off by Alan. M. Brokovski the following week.

The idea of building a jail in Matsqui was turned down, as only one person had been locked up in the past year.

In the world of journalism, there were some big changes happening in the 1920s. In this paper, for example, a large, new, wireless radio station was being considered for Halifax, which would “handle press matters exclusively.” An application had been made to the marine department by the American Publisher’s Committee on Cable and Radio Communication.

And finally, two advertisements are of interest in this week’s archives. One is a reminder to get out take photographs of the annual cherry blossoms and to bring your film back to Eric T. Weir’s pharmacy for developing.

A handful of other ads remind the reader that it’s important to wear shoes, because they keep you healthy and “it is a pleasure to show them.”

