The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No one hurt after 100 rounds fired in shootings near Merritt, mayor says

No one injured, no word on suspects

The mayor of Merritt, B.C., says no one was hit during a shooting spree Tuesday morning around the Nicola Valley community, roughly 300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Mike Goetz says he has been told by the RCMP that roughly 100 rounds were fired in three different locations in the Merritt area.

He says the shootings started on the Coldwater reserve, followed by shootings along Mamet Lake Road.

RCMP have not identified the suspects or released any details about possible injuries or a motive for the attacks.

A notification on the Lower Nicola Indian Band’s website is asking its residents to remain indoors, saying the suspect or suspects have been described as driving a dark jeep or pickup truck.

Sgt. Josh Ronda says in an RCMP statement that an active investigation is in its early stages and more information could be released later.

Goetz says any time there’s “gun play,” it creates concern.

“People now realize that the RCMP were on it very quickly, got it corralled quite quickly and made the area safe. But yes, it’s concerning when you do have gunfire coming through your community.”

— with files from Paul James with CHNL

The Canadian Press

MerrittPoliceShooting

