Dog sniffs out 100 kg of meth at B.C. border after suspect tries to flee

Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP today (Jan. 5) announced the seizure of 100 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Pacific Highway border, along with the arrest of a traveller who tried to flee the scene.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18, 2021.

According to a news release, border services officers were conducting a primary inspection of a northbound vehicle when “the traveller fled the port of entry at high speed.”

RCMP were alerted, and the traveller – who was the lone occupant of the vehicle – was intercepted and returned to the port, where the vehicle underwent further examination.

Officers found “several large commercially sealed bags containing a white crystalline substance in the trunk,” the release states.

READ ALSO: $3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine bound for Canada seized in Pacific Highway District

A CBSA detector dog indicated the find was positive for narcotics, and the traveller was arrested for fleeing and smuggling.

The traveller and drugs were transferred to the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Border Enforcement Team for further investigation.

Insp. Jim Leonard, acting officer in charge of the FSOC, said the investigation “highlights the excellent collaboration and working relationship with our key partner, the CBSA.”

“It’s because of the high level of communication with them, that we are able to keep the border secure and protect our communities from the importation of these harmful illicit substances.”


