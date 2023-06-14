A deer is seen at the Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil, Que., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of land, sometimes changing it in unrecognizable and irreversible ways, experts have zeroed in on a much-overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A deer is seen at the Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil, Que., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of land, sometimes changing it in unrecognizable and irreversible ways, experts have zeroed in on a much-overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century

‘I do expect some populations in some regions to be gone, or small, for decades’

As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.

Spring fires, such as the ones now burning across the country, are unusual and will possibly affect several species, said Karen Hodges, a biology professor at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus.

“If the tree with a nest burns, those eggs or chicks obviously will not survive. The adults may be able to escape the fire, but the chances that they would reproduce again somewhere else is unlikely for this year. I think one immediate impact is that many individuals will fail to breed this year. Some will die,” she said in a recent interview.

“Obviously, animals that can move away ahead of the fire will do so. But that depends how fast the fire is moving — whether the animals can outrun it. It’s really difficult to gauge that one.”

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Monday that more than 47,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year, with more than 430 wildfires raging across the country. Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, he said.

Hodges fears things will only get worse, with months of hotter temperatures ahead.

“I do expect a lot of animals to be displaced or killed,” she said. “I do expect some populations in some regions to be gone, or small, for decades to come as a result of this year’s burns.”

Matthew Mitchell, research associate at the University of British Columbia’s land and food systems, said the carbon monoxide and particulate matter in wildfire smoke can have “acute” health effects on animals, some of which may not be seen for years.

“It can affect their lungs, it can change blood chemistry, lower oxygen levels, and so then you can also have effects on the immune system,” he said in an interview. “Those sorts of things can lead to changes in the demography, or the survival, growth and reproduction of animals as well.”

Wildfire smoke could also lead to changes in behaviour, including how active animals are, whether they look for mates and how much they sing, he said. Orangutans and gibbons affected by wildfire smoke in more tropical areas were found to make less noise than those that weren’t exposed, he said.

Scientists have observed fetuses of martens are negatively affected from wildfire smoke, Mitchell said. Early spring fires could impact pregnant animals or their newborns, just like they affect humans, he said.

A study published in February in the journal Ecology Letters examined the regenerative power of forest fires and concluded the news is not all bad for wildlife species.

It found that some ecosystems see a “species richness” after a fire, with birds and mammals seeing an increase in diversity.

“How ecological and evolutionary drivers translate to effects on animal richness remains to be seen, but our findings show the cumulative effects to be strikingly positive, at least for bird and mammal richness,” the paper by Canadian, American and European researchers said.

Animals that have the ability to reproduce faster do better in a fire-prone environment, it noted. But it warned that fires in areas where they are not a regular occurrence are not particularly beneficial. “In these ecosystems, fire is more of a modern threat than an important process to maintain, and recent fire activity in these systems is not a likely driver of richness,” it said.

While animals in Canada have adapted to wildfires that are a natural part of the ecosystem, Mitchell said repeatedly occurring “megafires” are changing the fire regime. There is less time between blazes, making it harder for the forest to recover.

And it is not just birds and land creatures that are affected by wildfires. “Whales and dolphins, because of the way they breathe, are often coming up and exchanging almost all the air in their lungs as they breathe,” he said. “They actually might be more susceptible as well.”

Mitchell said he worries most for endangered species. “I would expect that we are going to lose some species, if these kind of smoke events, and these wildfires keep increasing,” he said. “Predicting which exact species those are, that’s going to be as difficult, but I would expect there’s going to be some loss.”

On the flip side, some species may benefit, but he said it is hard to predict which ones.

Hodges said animals such as Canada lynx, marten, fisher and snowshoe hare need mature forests while others such as owls need big trees with cavities for nesting. But when fires burn these trees, it takes decades for them to grow back into mature forests. “These are going to be lasting changes.”

READ ALSO: Storms forecast to bring rain, but also a risk of winds, lightning, as wildfires rage

READ ALSO: Rain should help Quebec firefighting effort as more than 7,200 people still evacuated

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Rain should help Quebec firefighting effort as more than 7,200 people still evacuated
Next story
How population growth is affecting everything from jobs to housing in the economy

Just Posted

There were six separate convocation ceremonies held at the athletic centre gymnasium in Abbotsford from June 13 to 15 for graduates at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
More than 2,300 graduate from UFV as ceremonies return to Abbotsford campus

The archives of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News show a slice of life from 100 years ago.
100 Years Ago: A wedding, a funeral and a murder update in Abbotsford’s archives

Celeste Hoeden of Abbotsford has released the book To Resurrect the True Self.
Abbotsford woman releases book about spiritual journey

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector experienced snow on Sunday morning (June 18) following a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (DriveBC)
Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way