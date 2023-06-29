AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald attends a commemorative ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. She has been removed from her position following a vote at a special chiefs assembly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald attends a commemorative ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. She has been removed from her position following a vote at a special chiefs assembly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RoseAnne Archibald voted out as Assembly of First Nations national chief

Resolution passed with support from 71 per cent of the 231 chiefs who took part in virtual meeting

The Assembly of First Nations moved to oust RoseAnne Archibald as its national chief on Wednesday, after more than a year of turmoil involving her leadership of the advocacy organization.

A vote to remove her from the role took place during a special chiefs assembly convened to discuss the implications of a human resources investigation into complaints that AFN staff had filed against Archibald.

The resolution to oust her as national chief, just over two years after she became the first woman to serve in the role, passed with support from 71 per cent of the 231 chiefs who took part in the virtual meeting.

“We look forward to getting back to the important work of advancing First Nations priorities and acting on behalf of the best interests of our communities,” Paul Prosper, the AFN regional chief for Nova Scotia, said in a written statement. “We extend our best wishes to RoseAnne Archibald in her future endeavours.”

The AFN says the top post will be vacant until an interim national chief is selected from the executive committee, and that an election is set to take place during a special chiefs assembly in December.

Archibald could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The turbulence at the national organization, which serves as the voice for more than 600 First Nations, involves third-party investigations into five complaints filed against Archibald by AFN staff.

The preamble to a draft version of the resolution that passed on Wednesday, which the AFN posted online along with an agenda for the closed-door meeting, said the investigators had given five reports to the executive committee in April. It said investigators found Archibald to have “breached confidentiality requirements.”

The preamble also said that Archibald had then posted on social media that she had been “vindicated” by the reports, which it alleges meant she was “misrepresenting” their findings.

“By stating that she was ‘vindicated’ the national chief appears to be minimizing her wrongdoing and failing to take accountability for her actions,” the preamble said.

The infighting at the AFN played out in public last July at a gathering in Vancouver, when Archibald showed up despite having been temporarily suspended.

After chiefs voted down an emergency resolution to affirm her suspension, Archibald expressed her gratitude, alleging she was unfairly suspended because she had been trying to investigate corruption within the assembly.

Canada’s premiers are expected to meet national Indigenous leaders on July 10 ahead of their summer meeting in Winnipeg. The AFN is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting in Halifax from July 11 to 13.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked earlier Wednesday about the potential for Archibald to be removed as leader of the AFN, but he suggested it would be inappropriate for him to comment.

“One of the colonial principles that it is so important for governments to do away with is the idea that we should have opinions or even public positioning on how Indigenous communities, First Nations people, choose to govern themselves,” he said during a news conference in Mississauga, Ont.

“Our responsibility is to be there as partners in the path forward,” he said.

“I can assure you that this government will always be there to work with the Assembly of First Nations and their leadership regardless of … who wins or who does what within that leadership.”

READ ALSO: RoseAnne Archibald first woman to lead Assembly of First Nations as national chief

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meteorologists don’t expect significant rainfall in Quebec fire hot spots
Next story
Conservative voters less likely to be proud to be Canadian, survey suggests

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove