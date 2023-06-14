A gavel is seen ahead of a House of Commons committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Ottawa. A Quebec man who was the victim of sexual assault by his wife resulting in the birth of a child qualifies for an indemnity from the provincial crime victims’ fund, a recent tribunal ruling reads. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A gavel is seen ahead of a House of Commons committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Ottawa. A Quebec man who was the victim of sexual assault by his wife resulting in the birth of a child qualifies for an indemnity from the provincial crime victims’ fund, a recent tribunal ruling reads. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Quebec dad sexually assaulted by wife qualifies for compensation: tribunal

Ruling says man should get compensation given someone who supports a child born of sexual assault

A tribunal has found that a Quebec man who became a father after he was sexually assaulted by his wife qualifies for payments from the provincial fund for victims of crime.

The province’s administrative tribunal was asked to rule whether the man should receive the compensation given to someone who supports a child born of sexual assault.

The officials who oversee the fund had denied his request, noting among other things the father did not have custody of the child and that the amounts are meant for a parent who can’t work.

However, the ruling notes the wording of the law can also include someone other than a mother if that person assumes financial care of the child.

Calling the matter a “unique” case, a panel of two administrative judges agreed with the father, noting that he alone provides financial support for the child as the mother is unemployed.

None of the parties are identified in the decision dated May 19 and released earlier this month.

The tribunal also found the father does try to play a part in the child’s life but is forced to deal with his assailant. It concluded he would be more involved if he wasn’t re-traumatized after visits to her home.

The couple came to Canada in 2008 and conflicts arose soon after as the man did not want children and was subjected to verbal, physical and sexual violence that got worse over the years.

The abuse spanned between 2010 and February 2013, when he said he was forced to have sex with his wife without a condom after a particularly tense argument with her and his mother-in-law over whether to have children.

The father learned a few weeks later she was pregnant and ultimately left the family, never to return.

Paternity was established in 2018 and the divorce was finalized in 2019.

READ ALSO: St. John’s, N.L., diocese to sell property to settle Mount Cashel abuse claims

Law and justicesexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How population growth is affecting everything from jobs to housing in the economy
Next story
Canada will continue to rely on foreign firefighters as wildfires increase: Trudeau

Just Posted

There were six separate convocation ceremonies held at the athletic centre gymnasium in Abbotsford from June 13 to 15 for graduates at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
More than 2,300 graduate from UFV as ceremonies return to Abbotsford campus

The archives of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News show a slice of life from 100 years ago.
100 Years Ago: A wedding, a funeral and a murder update in Abbotsford’s archives

Celeste Hoeden of Abbotsford has released the book To Resurrect the True Self.
Abbotsford woman releases book about spiritual journey

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector experienced snow on Sunday morning (June 18) following a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (DriveBC)
Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way