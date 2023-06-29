A protestor chants in front of a poster with the faces of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Canada is among four countries turning to international law to ensure Iran is held accountable for shooting down Flight PS752 more than three years ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A protestor chants in front of a poster with the faces of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Canada is among four countries turning to international law to ensure Iran is held accountable for shooting down Flight PS752 more than three years ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada, allies head to international court over Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the Ukrainian Airlines flight Jan. 8, 2020

Canada is among four countries turning to international law to ensure Iran is held accountable for shooting down Flight PS752 more than three years ago.

The group of nations — which also includes Britain, Sweden and Ukraine — called on Iran six months ago to agree to binding arbitration through a United Nations convention designed to protect commercial aircraft from attack.

The group says since Iran did not agree to the demand, the matter is being referred to the International Court of Justice as soon as possible.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the Ukrainian Airlines flight just minutes after takeoff on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

The passengers included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents, along with others with ties to Canada.

The call for binding arbitration followed years of unsuccessful negotiations with the Iranian government in terms of reparations and holding those responsible to account.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly planned to meet with the families of victims of PS752 on Thursday to provide them with an update on the next steps.

“These families deserve transparency, accountability and justice and we will not relent in our efforts to seek it through international law,” Joly said in a statement. “Impunity is not an option for the Iranian regime.”

READ ALSO: ‘Senseless’: After 3 years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice

Flight 752 crash in IranIranLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meteorologists don’t expect significant rainfall in Quebec fire hot spots
Next story
Conservative voters less likely to be proud to be Canadian, survey suggests

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove