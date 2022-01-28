Performer 8 Reviews – Does It Really Provide Long-Lasting Results?

Erectile Dysfunction is the inability to get or maintain an erection. It usually affects older men, but studies show that it can affect a lot more than we think; 11% of males ages 30-39 have reported experiencing ED problems, with only 8% being above age 40 in America’s Population Survey Report published by The Journal of Urology.

An estimated thirty million Americans suffer from this condition at any given time, making them one-third (31%) of all those diagnosed as having erectile dysfunction/impotence.

ED can be a difficult issue to deal with. It’s important, though, not only for your physical health but also to maintain some sense of emotional well-being and self-respect as men often seek professional help when they feel shame over their condition – which is understandable!

What is Performer 8?

Performer 8 is a dietary supplement designed to increase men’s sexual performance, and it does so by combining eight all-natural supplements backed by clinical studies. Performer 8 works on the principle of boosting energy, mood, libido, and overall sexual function, and the key ingredients work together to achieve these results.

The root cause of most cases of low testosterone is age or lifestyle choices. One study looked into the effects that cocaine abuse had on T levels. Men who had used cocaine regularly during their life showed significantly lower serum concentrations of total testosterone compared to men who did not use cocaine regularly. Testosterone booster supplements are an excellent way for recovering addicts or chronic addicts to help elevate their hormone levels.

What You Can Expect When Using Performer 8:

Increased Sexual Function: Men using Performer 8 between 4-8 weeks have reported a significant increase in their mood and sexual function.

Higher Energy Levels: Men taking 1 capsule twice daily report higher energy levels and better work out after only 2 weeks of using the supplement daily. It was also found that men who took it on an empty stomach had better results.

Improved Mood: After four weeks of taking Performer 8, men were surveyed, and all reported improved moods with no exceptions. The study suggested using 2-3 capsules two hours before sexual intercourse.

Overview of Performer 8

With a strong focus on restoring sexual confidence and revitalizing male performance, Performer 8 seeks to help men who are not “performing” in the bedroom as they used. Slowing down can destroy self-esteem while leaving your partner dissatisfied or unfulfilled, which ultimately makes them feel less desirable than before taking this supplement.

Some of the most popular benefits from Performer 8 include:

A boost in energy, stamina, and strength

A restoration on lost libido or desire for sex

The product aims to give men back their confidence when it comes down to performance during sexual encounters better erections that last longer than before, leading them to have more frequent pregnancies because they’re able to withstand all right without approaching premature ejaculation anymore.

What We Like about Performer 8

Performers8 is a new supplement that boasts all-natural ingredients and no known side effects. It’s also gluten-free, with soybeans excluded from production for this product line! Plus, there are absolutely zero additives or artificial ingredients in the formula, so you know it will be good on your system, too – kind of like how mom always said certain foods were good ones instead. And as if being made specifically for men wasn’t awesome enough already by itself.

Performers 8 offers its customers a 100% money-back guarantee should any problems arise after taking their amazing herbal complex to help manage performance levels while maintaining healthy lifestyles overall.

Performer 8’s All-Natural Ingredients

Here’s a list of the natural ingredients found in Performer 8:

Muira Puama extract:

Peruvian Ginseng is sometimes referred to as the “Libido Tree” because of its aphrodisiac qualities (increasing sexual desire). It also claims it helps combat fatigue, boosts energy levels, and enhances mood.

KSM-66 Ashwagandha:

A natural adaptogen that supports adrenal function, Ashwagandha alleviates stress and improves cognitive performance.

Ferrous Bisglycinate:

An iron compound that is more easily absorbed by the body than regular iron sulfate. Ferrous bisglycinate plays an essential role in red blood cell development and tissue oxygenation, two crucial components supporting healthy libido.

Maca Root extract:

A radish-like vegetable that’s been consumed as a food and medicine by the Peruvians for over two thousand years. It can be found sold in powder, tablet, or capsule form and is typically used to treat sexual dysfunction, increase fertility, alleviate stress, and enhance energy levels.

Panax Ginseng:

Proprietary Panax Ginseng Blend contains ginsenosides (active ingredients) that work synergistically to create health benefits like increasing testosterone production, improving athletic performance, enhancing cognitive function, and more.

Barrenwort (Horny Goat Weed):

The appearance this plant’s name suggests is a common misconception. This flowering plant has nothing to do with either goats or sex, but its extracts can treat sexual dysfunction in both men and women.

Pine Bark extract:

Pine bark extract contains procyanidins compounds that support blood vessel function, helping improve blood flow throughout the body, including the pelvic region. It’s also an antioxidant, so it scavenges free radicals, which can damage cellular structures leading to poor health, including low libido and erectile dysfunction issues.

Glucuronolactone:

A naturally occurring substance found in cells helps prevent fatigue by increasing glucose uptake into cells. So this supplement doesn’t increase testosterone like Muira Pauma or Ashwagandha, but it can help with energy levels needed to support a healthy libido.

Grape Seed Extract:

A source of polyphenols and proanthocyanidins (PACs), the active ingredients in grape seed extracts that work synergistically for general health support by scavenging free radicals and promoting cell growth and function.

