“Icon” and “legend” are words generally used to describe musicians such as Sir Elton John, who is among the few with an irrefutable claim to both. Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, Elton John is a British singer, composer, and songwriter. At seventy-five years old, Elton John is still touring and is set to perform in Toronto soon. Now that you know the legendary musician is coming to your city, you have to grab the best Elton John tickets.

Elton John has released 31 albums since 1969 and has led a successful career since the 1970s as a solo artist. Both musicians and critics have applauded him for his lasting influence on the music industry. He continues to remain relevant and a musical icon throughout these years because of his astonishing talent in music and his generous contributions to various organizations.

His partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin led to the creation of his first studio album “Empty Sky” in 1969. The following year in 1970, they released his second studio album, “Elton John,” which gained more attention; it consisted of one of his most famous ballads, “Your Song.”

As of date, Sir Elton John has released 31 studio albums, four EPs, nine soundtrack albums, five live albums, four collaboration albums, two holiday albums, three internet albums, 22 compilation albums, and three tribute albums. Fans can purchase Elton John tickets to watch him perform some of his hit songs like “Rocket Man,” “Your song,” “Bennie and The Jets,” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Elton John tour dates for his global award-winning “Farewell Yellow Brick Rock” tour are set to kick off in July 2022, making his stop in Toronto, Canada in September 2022. More dates may be included, so fans are advised to keep an update on his tour schedule.

Having won the “Top Rock Tour” in the 2019 Billboard Music Award, “Tour of The Year” at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award, and 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of tour of the Year,” his “Farewell Yellow Brick Tour” launched with sold-out crowds on 8th September 2019 in Allentown, and has received amazing reviews around the world.

Elton John shows have been described by critics and fans alike as a magical journey around his extraordinary 50-year career. Elton John events are iconic, to say the least, and will feature photos and videos that have never been seen before.

He has garnered more than 50 Billboard Hot 100s and Top 40 UK Singles Chart. Selling more than 300 million records and finding success in broad-way for composing his Tony Award-winning hit “Billy Elliot.” Additionally, he has achieved a number of awards and tributes throughout his career. So stop hesitating and get Elton John front row tickets to go on a journey with him in his remarkable career.

If you are a true fan of Elton John and are desperate to see him perform, you can get ticket details online from secondary websites. Costs of tickets will vary depending on the website you are buying them from. It will also depend on the date and seating you pick.

The cheapest Elton John concert tickets will cost you around $400 to $600. But if you are willing to spend enough in order to have the best experience, the “best seats” will cost an average of $4000 per ticket. These seats are limited, so grab yours before the best Elton John tickets start disappearing.

Elton John VIP Tickets

Opting for a VIP ticket or a VIP package is only fair when you’re seeing artists like Elton John! Elton John VIP tickets scream “extravagance” as they are some of the very few options that promise fans an unparalleled experience as they attend the shows. You can get a single ticket or a whole package depending on your requirements and budget.

While the tickets offer exclusive amenities like access to an open bar, a private restroom, VIP seats, and VIP car parking, packages come with additional perks like deluxe hotel accommodation and complimentary meals. While looking for special tickets and passes, we recommend checking out a VIP pass or a backstage pass, too. They will take you to various VIP-only areas in the venue that you will surely enjoy exploring!

Cheap Elton John Tickets

Why worry about money when you can get cheap Elton John tickets! Getting cheap tickets might typically mean compromised views and seats, but that isn’t necessarily true at all times. You can find a steal deal for decent seats in the venue if you know when and where to look.

Keep track of at least three to four ticketing sites to update yourself on the prices. You can book your Elton John concert tickets when you see the best prices for them. Just make sure not to let the opportunity of getting the ticket pass by, as they can sell out pretty soon.

Elton John Ticket Prices

How Much Are Elton John Tickets?

Do you want to know the cost to see a concert by Elton John? Well, they cost an average of $500, but you can find cheaper options for seats farther from the stage. On the other hand, the front row seats or floor seats are usually well over $1000. The ticket prices are, however, subject to change based on the ticket demand, the city and venue, your seat location, and many other factors. So, it’s best to stay updated on the ticket prices to know and book quickly when you see a good deal.