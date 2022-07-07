With their dreamy personas, matching outfits, and irresistible voices, the Backstreet Boys didn’t take time to become a hit after their international debut in 1996. Even after almost thirty years, fans are crazy about the band’s latest hits and their newest tours. As they perform their DNA World Tour shows in Canada, fans are advised to grab Backstreet Boys tickets as soon as possible to catch a show.

The vocal group comprising Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell came into being in 1993. They quickly rose to popularity with their self-titled first album in 1996, which contained hits like “Quit Playin’ Games (with My Heart),” “We’ve got it Goin’ On,” and “Anywhere For You.”

It was, however, the band’s third album, Millennium (1999), that took them to a whole nother level of stardom, selling eleven million copies sold in one year in the US alone. The Backstreet Boys consecutively has altogether released ten studio albums, three compilation albums, one live album, 31 singles, and 33 music videos.

Those planning to see the upcoming Backstreet Boys shows should start looking for tickets as the band will soon perform in eight cities across the country. Fans can expect to see the band in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, Saskatoon, Quebec City, and Winnipeg. We recommend booking early if you wish to get the best seats at a Backstreet Boys concert.

The Backstreet Boys have performed nine headlining tours, one co-headlining tour with New Kids on the Block, one residency, one collaboration tour, and two promotional tours. They have decades of experience when it comes to live performances, and it’s safe to say that there is hardly any other boy band more synchronized and on point more than the BSB has been.

Finding Backstreet Boys tickets should not be a hassle as you can find them conveniently online. You can look up the band’s official website or resort to any reliable secondary site to securely purchase your tickets. If you’re aiming for exclusive tickets like the Backstreet Boys front row tickets, we suggest doing it soon as they are limited.

The group has sold more than 100 million records globally, becoming one of the best-selling artists worldwide and the best-selling boy band of all time. Their albums Backstreet Boys (1996) and Millennium (1999) reached RIAA diamond status, which is a very rare achievement for bands. It comes as no surprise that the past Backstreet Boys tours have been immensely successful, selling out most venues.

If you don’t want to miss out on Backstreet Boys events in Canada, you should keep an eye on the band’s schedule and check for updates and the latest announcements. Since many fans are waiting to see the band’s live performances, securing your tickets early is the best bet if you don’t want to miss them.

Backstreet Boys tickets are available online. So you don’t have to worry about going to the physical box office and standing in long lines to get the tickets you need. Make sure to purchase in advance if you’re looking for cheap deals or trying to score exclusive seats, as they are the ones that sell out the fastest. Book your tickets as soon as possible and get ready to hear hits like “As Long as You Love Me,” “Everybody,” “I Want It That Way,” “Shape of My Heart,” and “More Than That.”

Backstreet Boys VIP Tickets

One sure way to elevate your concert experience is through Backstreet Boys VIP tickets. Unlike general admission tickets, these premium ticket options are limited, exclusive, and quite expensive too. But they are worth buying if you want to enjoy your concerts extravagantly. These tickets come with special services and amenities that regular ticket holders do not get.

Fans can also purchase a VIP package instead of a single ticket to enjoy maximum benefits. They come in various price ranges depending on the amenities included. Some common perks are VIP car parking, hotel accommodation, free merchandise, complimentary meals, and so on. Sometimes, fans like to purchase a VIP pass or a backstage pass to gain special entry to different areas in the venue that are usually restricted.

Cheap Backstreet Boys Tickets

Wouldn’t it be a relief if you could get your hands on a pair of cheap Backstreet Boys tickets! Well, that can happen if you start looking early. The cheapest tickets to a BSB concert cost around $16, but that can vary from one concert to another. So the best thing to do is look for promo codes, special discounts, lotteries, or get your tickets at the last minute. Backstreet Boys concert tickets can be cheap or expensive depending on your timing too. We recommend getting them early, as soon as the sale starts, or at the last minute!

Backstreet Boys Ticket Prices

How Much Are Backstreet Boys Tickets?

You might be wondering about the prices of the tickets. Well, that depends on a number of factors, including the place you’re buying from, the venue of the show, the date, the city, and more. Typically, Backstreet Boys ticket prices cost an average of $170, but that is not constant. You can keep updated on the ticket prices by keeping tabs on your favorite websites. Opt for seats farther from the stage if you want to spend the least, and if budget isn’t a problem, you can book a box seat or a front row seat to enjoy an extravagant show.

