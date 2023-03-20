You’ve heard of a karate sensei … how about a coding sensei?

In karate, a sensei is the teacher or instructor, guiding students as they develop skills and gain greater mastery of the martial art. Now it’s time to meet the ‘Coding Senseis’ of Abbotsford!

Code Ninjas designs its programs to be fun, engaging and relevant to kids of all ages. Focusing on a fun-first approach to coding education, kids enjoy a safe place to learn how to code and develop life-long transferable skills.

So who’s who in the coding dojo? It’s time to meet the Coding Senseis!

Sensei Manrav Khosa – A senior university engineering student, Khosa like many students didn’t begin learning algorithms and data structures until high school.

“Code Ninjas’ mission to open kids up to technical skill sets from a young age really resonates with my personal beliefs,” he says. “I’ve often seen simple technical and logical ideas not get introduced until later on in life, as was the case for myself, and they can be very intimidating at that point.”

To keep kids engaged, Code Ninjas blurs the line between playing and learning, fostering an early passion for STEM education and helping them avoid the intimidation of learning new and broad concepts like algorithms and data structures later in life.

“Even if they don’t end up working in tech when they’re older, the logical thinking abilities that come from solving coding exercises can build a strong thought process and excitement to learn new things, which can be applied to other areas in life later on,” Khosa says. “I wish I had something like Code Ninjas when I was a kid – it would’ve let me find my passion for creativity, app development and technology much earlier in life.”

Sensei Jasleen Pannu – Pannu’s greatest joy comes from helping kids express their interests and creativity through learning how to code.

“When kids build their own video games it helps them show off their creative sides as well as their knowledge of coding in a fun and engaging way,” Pannu says. “I chose this line of work because I love working with kids and I truly believe in the programs we teach. It provides me a unique opportunity to expand my own knowledge and skills by communicating and working with parents and their children to foster a life-long love for learning.”

Sensei Nikita Egorov:(A computer science student in university of fraser valley)“Coding is like a puzzle that’s super-satisfying to solve and when I took an introductory coding class in my second year of university, I instantly fell in love with it!” Egorov says. “Working here incorporates my two passions: programming and working with children. It’s a unique position that lets me develop my skills while simultaneously guiding and helping others experience the joy of coding.”

