Young Abbotsford entrepreneur uses services to jumpstart new business

When young entrepreneur Skylar Thompson first had aspirations of opening a small business, she knew she would need some help.

“I was looking for mentorship and financial help with my start-up costs,” Thompson says. “I contacted Futurpreneur because they work with younger people to help reach their goals as an entrepreneur.”

Futurpreneur is the only national, non-proﬁt organization that provides ﬁnancing, mentoring and support tools to aspiring business owners aged 18 to 39. Their internationally recognized mentoring program connects young entrepreneurs with a business expert from a network of more than 2,400 volunteer mentors.

Thompson used their financing and mentoring services to open Barker’s Place Doggy Daycare in February at #101-1779 Clearbrook Rd.

“Not only did I get help financially through their loan lending, I was also able to get help making sure that each step of the process was being double checked – they wanted to ensure that all aspects of my business were developed and ready for success,” Thompson says.

Futurpreneur Canada makes it easier for aspiring young business owners to secure financing by partnering with the Business Development Bank of Canada to offer collateral-free loans at better interest rates than most banks.

“They’ve helped at every step,” Thompson says. “When moving forward with loan funding, they ensure that your business plan is thought through and developed fully and cohesively. They ensure that you have a proper cash-flow that reflects a realistic projection.

“They weed through the details to ensure that nothing is missed and is as thorough as it can be to help set you up for success.”

Futurpreneur mentors are hand-matched with entrepreneurs to provide business advice, as well as support and encouragement, to help young entrepreneurs remain focused on what is important for the success of their business.

Futurpreneur helps aspiring young entrepreneurs with financing, mentorship and supports to ensure business success.

“Once I was approved for funding I was also given a mentor,” Thompson says. “He’s been a huge help in guiding me through opening my business by answering any questions and brainstorming. He also helps me to recognize my success, especially the small successes.”

Asked what she’d say to other entrepreneurs considering Futurpreneur’s services, Thompson gives a rave review: “I would say that they have a very good system from start to finish to really ensure that you are set up to succeed.

“I always felt they had my best interest in mind, and very few details regarding the business plan or cash-flow were ever missed. They really make sure to iron out the details so that moving forward you are fully prepared and set up to succeed. I have been nothing but overly impressed with them!”

Listen to Futurpreneur’s Startup & Prosper podcast to hear more stories of young entrepreneurs who have started their business with Futurpreneur’s help.

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, or call 604-598-2923 for their BC office located at 2015 Main St., Vancouver.

abbotsfordEntrepreneursFraser Valley