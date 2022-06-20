Why are casement windows a trend this year in Abbotsford?

When planning your next home renovation project in Abbotsford, casement window installation should definitely be on your to-consider list.

Installing new windows is always a great home renovation project for improving overall comfort and cutting down on energy bills. That’s why homeowners in Abbotsford strive to go with a window replacement as their next investment project this year.

But do you know which windows are the most frequently chosen option among Abbotsfordians? After doing complete market research, we firmly believe casement windows are this year’s trends. Curious why? Read on to learn more!

Casement windows explained

Casement windows are the most popular units not only in Abbotsford homes but in Canada overall. They are hinged on the sides and operate similar to standard doors, making them very convenient and reliable.

Casement Windows: Why Homeowners Like Them?

Since casement windows are definitely one of the most popular units on the window market, you have probably heard of them before, and you can even have some of these units installed in your house right now. But do you really need to change your old units with new casement windows? What’s in it for you?

Casement Windows – Pros:

Best energy efficiency rating. Casement windows are best to add value to your overall thermal performance. These units are air-tight and well-insulated. Moreover, purchasing new Energy Star-rated windows with LoE glazing and Argon/Krypton gas guarantees a considerable drop in your energy bills.

Reasonable price. Any window replacement won't come cheap, but casement windows are quite affordable – they are not that expensive compared with picture or combination windows but still add a lot of value to your home. Click here to find out more about prices using and get the estimate for your project.

Exceptional ventilation. Since casement windows operate just like a standard door, they provide you with a huge opening that allows maximum air circulation.

Secure & durable. Gone are the days when your windows could be broken just with a little flick from the outside. New casement windows are extremely durable and come with a great multi-point locking system to prevent burglars from accessing your house through windows.

Casement Window Replacement – Real Case Study

To provide you with more detailed information, we have contacted different window experts in Abbotsford and asked them to share some of their case studies regarding casement window installation. Here is one of the examples we got.

Source: Ecoline Windows Abbotsford

Takeaway

When planning your next home renovation project in Abbotsford, casement window installation should definitely be on your to-consider list.

Top energy efficiency performance, increase in property value, excellent ventilation, and various window designs (modern or traditional) make casement windows one of the best units to consider for your house.

