These local snack ideas from Otter Co-op make game night parties a breeze!

It’s that time of year we know you’ve all been waiting for: playoff football and the road to the Stanley Cup! Whether you’re watching the big games at home, at your local bars and restaurants or busy driving your future sports legends back and forth to practices Otter Co-op has you covered! From easy and delicious entertaining options to simple take and bake dinner solutions, or fantastic specials and events at their restaurants! Otter Co-op is going full send this sports season and is ready to exceed all your expectations, as always!

$10 Party Packs!

Easy hosting options available exclusively at all three Otter Co-op food stores! These prepackaged, bulk frozen food favourites are an affordable and easy solution for hosting. They also make great family dinner solutions when you’re in a hurry! With options like pre-cooked Italian meatballs, chicken strips and fries, deciding what to make for your Super Bowl party or how to fit in dinner during the week has never been easier.

Delicious food platters

Find a wide variety of healthy fruit and veggie platters at your locally owned Otter Co-op store and make your hockey nights an easy and enjoyable experience for everyone. Find other easy and delicious tray options in the deli department and while you’re there don’t forget to grab some of their house made 7-layer dip, thoughtfully crafted to ensure their 7-layer dip won’t break your chips!

Otter Co-op is offering $10 Party Packs available at all of their Food Stores and a 10% discount at their restaurants for Otter Co-op members!

Take the party out on the town!

Members receive 10 percent off of their final bill at all Otter Co-op restaurants! Along with this fantastic discount you can also look forward to a variety of interactive and exciting events during football and hockey season at all Otter Co-op restaurants this season! From jersey give aways to Super Bowl parties the Otter Co-op restaurants are offering more than just amazing food and drinks! Swing by The Highwayman Pub, Sawbucks Pub or The Angry Otter Tap & Forno for your next sports night and you’ll be sure to have the time of your life!

Otter Co-op has been supporting local communities since 1922 and recently marked their 100th anniversary! Whether you’re planning to host a sports event or family event you can be sure to find the right solutions at affordable prices at Otter Co-op.

