There’s never been a better time to explore senior living options — here’s why

When Lynn accompanied her parents on a tour of Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Community, she thought they were just browsing to explore potential living options for the future. What actually happened left her astonished.

“At the time we came to look at the residence, my parents were looking at putting their name down and planning a move within the upcoming year,” she explains. “First impressions were great. [The home] is clean, friendly, and welcoming. We found a wonderful suite that my parents liked. No sooner than we walked out to get into the car, my dad said, ‘Let’s go back and tell them we want to move in right away.’ I was shocked, however grateful to the staff who welcomed my parents. This helped my parents decide so fast.”

As society gradually shifts back to pre-pandemic norms, older adults who have delayed a decision to downsize or seek a living arrangement that provides more freedom from the responsibilities of home ownership have begun to consider their options again.

Many residents fondly compare the refined, relaxing lifestyle at Chartwell Cedarbrooke to “a cruise ship that never leaves the dock.”

There is no denying that for many, the prospect of less time and energy spent on home and property maintenance and more opportunities to socialize, pursue interests, travel, or try something new have endured, if not increased because of the past two years.

A key benefit of life in a retirement residence is having consistent access to staff who are devoted to helping seniors live worry-free. “Staff are always so kind and willing to help no matter what. They go above and beyond,” says Arley.

Autumn agrees: “Very friendly and involved staff. They do such an amazing job at making it feel homey and inviting.”

Chartwell is a contemporary independent living residence in Mission that caters to active seniors looking for a social, fulfilling lifestyle. The retirement residence is known for its stylish, modern décor, energetic community atmosphere and personalized service. Many residents fondly compare the refined, relaxing lifestyle to “a cruise ship that never leaves the dock.”

“My parents have been living there now for four months and couldn’t be happier,” Lynn concludes. “They love the food and the staff and they feel safe. I on the other hand, being an only child, feel grateful that my parents are in such a lovely home, safe and happy.”

