There’s never been a better time to explore senior living options – here’s why

When J.B. helped his parents move to Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Community, he wasn’t sure what to expect; yet, a month in, he was pleasantly surprised by how well their transition to their new home was going.

“We have been constantly amazed at the quality of the care and level of attention the residents receive,” he explains. “Every effort has been made to make them feel at home by all members of staff. Their commitment to providing an environment that supports the physical, emotional, and social needs of their residents is truly inspiring.”

As society continues to shift back to pre-pandemic norms, older adults who have delayed a decision to downsize or seek a living arrangement that provides more freedom from the responsibilities of home ownership have begun to consider their options again.

There is no denying that for many, the prospect of less time and energy spent on home and property maintenance and more opportunities to socialize, pursue interests, travel, or try something new have endured, if not increased because of the past years.

A key benefit of life in a retirement residence is having consistent access to staff who are devoted to helping seniors live worry-free. “Staff are always so kind and willing to help no matter what. They go above and beyond,” tells Arley.

Joanna agrees: “Chartwell Cedarbrooke is a beautiful place to live. The staff are all so friendly and helpful, the food is amazing, and everything is so clean!”

Many residents fondly compare the refined, relaxing lifestyle at Chartwell Cedarbrooke to “a cruise ship that never leaves the dock.”

“I was taken on a tour around Cedarbrooke to see if it would be a good place for my grandparents, and I was blown away!” tells Alishia. “All of the staff were very friendly as soon as I walked in and was greeted right away. (It’s) a beautiful home.”

“It has been such a pleasure to see how quickly (my parents) have settled in and are thriving in such a short time,” J.B. concludes. “Thank you to all of the staff, and fellow residents, for your kindness, friendliness and respectful attitudes, and to the General Manager for setting the overall tone of this amazing establishment.”

