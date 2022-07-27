The Eagles Tickets: How To Buy Cheap Tickets To Their Upcoming Tour

Deemed one of the 70s’ most successful acts, The Eagles are a Los Angeles-based rock band formed in 1971. They will continue their Hotel California Tour in 2022, with multiple dates in the US. Fans wishing to see the upcoming live performances can get The Eagles tickets online.

The Eagles currently consist of Don Henley (co-lead vocalist/drummer), Joe Walsh (guitarist), Timothy B. Schmit (vocalist/bassist), and Vince Gill. They have released seven studio albums, eleven compilation albums, three live albums, 30 singles, and four video albums. With over 200 million records sold, The Eagles are one of the best-selling artists of all time.



The band’s 1976 album, Hotel California, is their highest-selling album, which received 26x Platinum certification from the RIAA. Their 1973 debut album, Eagles, produced two US and Canada top-20 singles, “Witchy Woman” and “Take It Easy.” Fans can get The Eagles concert tickets to hear them live on stage.

Some of their other greatest hit singles include “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Desperado,” “Best of My Love,” “Already Gone,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “One of These Nights,” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.”

The Eagles received an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1998 and 2001, respectively. They have won six Grammy Awards from 18 nominations and several other accolades. Ruling the genres of rock, country rock, soft rock, and folk-rock, The Eagles have garnered one of the biggest fan bases, making The Eagles shows highly popular.

No amount of praise is enough to suffice how much this 70s band has impacted the music scene! People of almost all age groups are constantly singing one or more of their songs! With the new shows coming soon, The Eagles tickets are sure to sell out before you even know it!

