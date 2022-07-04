Sun Soil Concert Series kicks off in Abbotsford July 16

The Sun and Soil series kicks off July 16 when John Welsh and Los Valientes perform at EcoDairy in Abbotsford.

Summer doesn’t get any better than delicious, local food and home-grown music, enjoyed together in the great outdoors. And that’s exactly why Tourism Abbotsford’s popular Sun and Soil Concert Series has expanded beyond local farms!

Featuring a diverse mix of genres and musicians, various outdoor locations and locally made food and beverages, the series was introduced as a way to bring people together safely during the pandemic while also supporting and celebrating local farmers and musicians, explains Kate Glenn, Manager, Visitor Experiences, for Tourism Abbotsford.

In addition to Abbotsford, where the concerts have been hosted the past two years, Langley and Chilliwack are joining this year through a collaboration with Fraser Valley tourism, with the plan to expand to Mission, the Harrison River Valley and Hope in 2023.

“People really enjoy the intimacy of the events,” Glenn says. “They’re getting a really unique experience where they can talk with the musicians and hear from the farmers – people really value those local connections.”

The series kicks off July 16 when John Welsh and Los Valientes perform at EcoDairy in Abbotsford, with dinner options from Nature’s Pickin’s Market and Raven’s Brewing Company, and beverage options from Raven’s Brewing, Singletree Winery and Banditry Cider.

Space is limited – click here to purchase tickets today. Tickets are $65/person and include local wine, beer or cider, and charcuterie and picnic boxes with ingredients sourced from local farms. Concert attendees are invited to bring a picnic blanket but chairs will also be provided.

Up next is the Aug. 16 concert at Chilliwack’s Lake Bottom Cider, which will welcome singer-songwriter Semi Athletic to the stage, and an Aug. 27 concert at Langley’s Sage & Solace farm, which will welcome Kyler Pierce.

“The Sun & Soil concerts we have hosted the past two summers have been hugely popular. People have loved listening to local musicians while relaxing in a farm setting. Additionally, the opportunity to meet the farmers and hear their stories has been interesting and meaningful,” says Craig Nichols, Executive Director of Tourism Abbotsford.

“The Fraser Valley is filled with beautiful farms, stunning views, hard-working farmers, high-quality food and beverage producers, and talented musicians. Sun & Soil brings all of these elements together and our aim is to grow this concert series to an annual event that residents and visitors can enjoy for years to come.”

