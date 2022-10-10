Otter Co-op turns 100 with centennial celebration for the community

Is there any better reason for a birthday celebration than turning 100? We don’t think so, and neither does the team at Otter Co-op!

Of course, as a community-driven organization, including the community in the party is a must, and that’s exactly what Co-op is doing Wednesday, Oct. 19 at their Langley Retail Centre.

The full afternoon of events runs from 1 to 7 p.m., and will include a blessing from Kevin Kelly and son Michael Kelly Gabriel, from Kwantlen First Nation, special guests on hand to recognize this milestone, live music, family activities and of course, birthday cake!

Member-owned since 1922, Otter Co-op is a diverse and growing organization with locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan, including three food and pharmacy stores, clothing and hardware, 26 Angry Otter liquor stores, two feed mills, a feed and hardware store, two bulk petroleum facilities and 35 gas station/convenience stores. There’s also Angry Otter Tap & Forno, Angry Otter Brewery in North Vancouver and the Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford.

“Our continued growth throughout our 100 years has only been possible because of the support we receive from our members and the communities we serve,” says Mike Will, Otter Co-op’s VP of Operations. “As Otter Co-op marks this important milestone, we pause to reflect both on where we’ve come from, and where we’re going. We continue to look for new opportunities to meet people’s evolving needs, and we’re thrilled to have our guests, members and community partners taking that journey with us.”

Here’s a look at what’s planned at the Oct. 19 celebration:

After the birthday speeches, enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of birthday cake – you know it will be delicious from the Otter Co-op bakery!

Along with the cake, don’t miss the opening of a time capsule, dating from the 1980s – any guesses as to what might be inside?

The NiTeHawks perform live music beginning at 2 p.m.

Games for kids and a petting zoo from Aldor Acres, both running from 3 to 6 p.m.

The REEL Mac And Cheese, Big Red’s Poutine and SinAmen Bun Co. will serve up delicious treats from 1 to 7 p.m. (As an added birthday gift, guests shopping at the Otter Co-op Food Stores between Oct. 8 and 18 and who spend a minimum of $75 will receive a $5 coupon to each of the food trucks.)

The birthday party is the culmination of a months-long celebration that also includes 100 cash donations of $1,000 to local organizations – $100,000 over and above the more than $400,000 Otter Co-op already contributes each year through donations, sponsorships and scholarships.

Guests also enjoyed the spring “Member-abilia” contest that collected photos and stories for a digital photo album, shared on Otter Co-op’s Facebook and Instagram every #flashbackfriday, and special 100th anniversary contests and savings at the Co-op’s retail locations.

***

While you certainly don’t need Co-op membership to shop with Otter Co-op, it definitely brings rewards! For just $10 for a lifetime membership, use your Co-op number when purchasing gas, fuel, groceries, liquor, agriculture supplies and more, then once a year, you’ll receive cash back and equity, based on your annual purchases.

Learn more today at www.otterco-op.crs or stop by your local store.

GroceriesRetail