New Abbotsford dental office is modernizing outdated dental practices

Look out Abbotsford, there is a new dentist in town…well, two new dentists in fact!

The husband-and-wife duo of Dr. Amarjot Singh and Dr. Sukeerat Bajwa recently opened a new dental office,

Gladwin Crossing Dental, in Abbotsford. This dynamic pair are looking to shake things up in the dental world with their innovative, modern approach to dental care!

“We offer a full-service, patient-orientated dental office and prioritise patient care and comfort above everything else,” Dr. Singh says. “My wife, Dr. Bajwa specialises in paediatric dentistry and children with special health care needs who require unique dentistry care. And I have a special interest in dental implants and general dentistry. Together we offer services that meet the needs of the whole family, from children to grandparents.”

Gladwin Crossing Dental offers two different sedation options – minimum sedation (oral sedation and laughing gas)and moderate IV sedation – to make dental care more accessible for those suffering from dentophobia or odontophobia (a.k.a. a fear of the dentist). It’s a surprisingly common fear among people of all ages.

“Unfortunately it’s not at all uncommon for people to put off visiting the dentist due to an underlying fear or anxiety around dental work,” Dr. Singh says. “We offer a flexible and individualised experience that allows patients the time, space and tools they need to move past their anxiety and fear without judgement or pressure.”

Along with flexible schedules and individualized care designed to meet the physical, mental and emotional needs of their clients, Gladwin Crossing Dental also offers a special focus on dental implants. Essentially porcelain tooth replacements, dental implants are connected directly to the jaw bone via a metal post during a quick and easy in-office surgery.

While dental bridges were traditionally a more common solution for replacing teeth, Dr. Singh says dental implants are becoming more common in Canada due to no need of grinding on adjacent teeth which is needed for Dental Bridges.

“For people suffering from tooth loss, dental implants are the ideal permanent solution currently available on the market. They look natural, promote healthy growth in the jawbone to strengthen facial muscles and are a permanent, stand-alone solution to replace missing teeth,” Dr. Singh says. Patients with traditional dentures can also have improved chewing by getting implant supported dentures.

From first appointments for the kids or check-ups for mom and dad, Gladwin Crossing Dental offers solutions for the entire family. Book an appointment online here or over the phone at 604-743-2113 and find them at 101-2777 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford.

You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram! Don’t let your dental anxiety hold you back from getting the medical care you need, book your appointment today!

DentalHealthcare