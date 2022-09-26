Neighbours helping neighbours: Otter Co-op gives back to families + the community

As a member-driven organization deeply rooted in the local community, Abbotsford’s Otter Co-op understands the importance of neighbours supporting neighbours.

Whether by giving back through annual profit sharing with members, supporting Fraser Valley growers and producers, or helping families get more for their money during these challenging times, Otter Co-op is committed to their members and their community.

After all, it’s been doing it for 100 years!

You’re at home here

Despite that history, a few misperceptions persist – that it’s a members-only store for example, or that their pricing is more expensive than other stores. Neither is true, and in fact, not only are there numerous cost-savings possible when shopping with Co-op, you’ll also be rewarded with terrific home-grown service.

“Once we welcome guests into our store, they love the experience. Like our motto says, ‘You’re at home here,’ and it shows in the feedback we receive,” says Darren Glencross, Otter Co-op’s Food and General Merchandise Division Manager.

In store, guests will enjoy a variety of special pricing each week, from warehouse sales and regular weekly flyer sales to customer-favourite “10 for $10” promotions.

With the supply chain issues, and rising inflation due to world events, the co-op’s management team is always looking at ways to make those shopping dollars go farther, Glencross says.

“How can we help our guests – many who have been coming to us for 50 or 60 years – continue to fill their shopping baskets? It’s about giving back to our community,” he says.

In every section of the store, shoppers will find weekly specials to help them feed their families more affordably, from grocery staples and meats and seafood, to the deli case and produce section.

Coming into spring and summer, you’ll also notice as much as 40 per cent of those fruits and vegetables is also coming from local farms, keeping even more of those co-op benefits in the community, Glencross notes. “We source as much as possible locally and find other ways to support local farmers, such as fuel and supplies.”

In the bakery, the store has also committed to making its two top-selling breads available for just $1.99.

Beyond its guests, Otter Co-op also looks for opportunities to give back to the community, whether it’s the feed division supporting farmers during the floods, in-store Red Cross collections for flood relief, daily food donations to the Salvation Army, or donations to area food banks.

The rewards of membership

While you certainly don’t need Co-op membership to shop with Otter Co-op, it definitely brings rewards, and for just $10 for a lifetime membership! Use your Co-op number when purchasing gas, fuel, groceries, agriculture supplies and more, then once a year, you’ll receive cash back or equity, based on your annual purchases.

As owners, members can also participate in their local association’s annual meeting, become a board member, and vote on resolutions, for example.

A diverse and growing organization, Otter Co-op has locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan, including three food and pharmacy stores, clothing and hardware, 26 Angry Otter liquor stores, two feed mills, two bulk petroleum facilities, and a feed and hardware store in Pitt Meadows. In addition, there’s Angry Otter Tap & Forno, Angry Otter Brewery in North Vancouver, the Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford and 11 gas station/convenience stores.

Locally minded and community invested based on core company values of integrity, community and excellence, Co-op is a 100 per cent, member-owned Canadian company, with sales of $375 million and community sponsorships and donations of more than $400,000.

Learn more today at www.otterco-op.crs or stop by your local store.

GroceriesRetailShop Local