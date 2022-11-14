Major renovations support the mission of Abbotsford independent school

For 78 years, Abbotsford’s Mennonite Educational Institute has provided students with a quality, faith-based education with a tradition of excellence that sees students consistently scoring above the provincial average on all academic assessments.

Service excursions also open students’ eyes to relevant social issues, elicit compassion and empathy, and help shape their vision to serve and influence others. Part of the MEI experience involves belonging to an authentic and vibrant community where students from all races, cultures and backgrounds are welcomed and encouraged to get involved.

This is reflected in the words of MEI graduate Kenny Sperling, now in his second year of criminology at UFV.

“I moved here with my brother from Uganda, and played soccer, did choir and made some lifelong friends at MEI. I learned how to discuss my faith with people who didn’t necessarily share my beliefs, or came from different backgrounds, and it helped me to challenge some assumptions I had as a kid.”

MEI Schools stand on a foundation of tradition and excellence – maintaining a commitment to its founding mission of delivering high quality education encompassing distinct Christian values.

“We stand by our identity as a school that integrates our faith in Jesus into everything we do, including academics, athletics and the arts,” says MEI Head of Schools Vijay Manuel. “We strive to provide our students with a Biblical foundation for serving their communities and the world – all for the glory of God.”

MEI invites you to join them in carrying out their mission, as they work toward renovations and improvements throughout the campus, including preschool, elementary, middle and secondary schools.

“Independent schools do not receive any government funding for capital improvements,” Manuel explains. “We rely on our faithful supporters to provide funds and are praying for new friends to join in and support the mission of our school.”

Planned renovations include; a 20,000-square-foot addition to the high school, a 10,000-sq.-ft. addition to the elementary school, a new ‘black box’ theatre for the arts, a tunnel underneath Downes Road to ease traffic congestion, a multi-sport field, court and track, and much more. During this “Public Phase” of the campaign, it’s hoped MEI families and supporters will contribute to their vision.

“The teaching is very good at MEI – the teachers really know how to let you think for yourself rather than just giving you information,” says student Kameron Brar. “Having harder material makes me want to achieve my goal of becoming a good student.”

“Another thing I really love about MEI is that it’s a small community – everyone seems so close which each other, so no matter where you are you can always count on knowing someone and being welcomed by a friendly face!”

