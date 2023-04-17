Kids go ‘behind the screens’ in these unique summer camps

With seven camps to pick from, there’s lots to capture the imagination at Code Ninjas Abbotsford

To keep kids engaged, Code Ninjas blurs the line between playing and learning.

Attention Abbotsford families: If your child enjoys all things tech and gaming, a series of summer camps will take them from the front of the screen to the heart of the action!

Code Ninjas Abbotsford has officially opened summer camp registration, offering kids ages five to 15 the chance to learn coding and STEM skills in a fun, engaging and hands-on environment. Programs are designed to inspire a life-long love for learning, and with their diverse lineup of camp programs, every aspiring ninja has something to look forward to this summer – including great memories and lots of new skills.

No experience necessary

Thanks to the “Jr. Inventors with Makey Makey” program, even the littlest ninjas can get involved in the fun this summer! Aspiring ninjas age five to seven will learn all about the basics of electronics, game controllers and how hardware and software interact. Your little one can look forward to building their own vegetable bongo drums, gummy bear pianos and a variety of other fun STEM-based projects.

Take gaming to a whole new level

Parents of gamers and YouTube lovers rejoice…and look forward to a summer where you don’t have to fight over screen time!

Campers get to do something they love while learning valuable life-skills, and with programs themed around popular games like Minecraft and Roblox or even an engaging ‘How to Become a YouTuber’ camp, ninjas of all ages can look forward to a summer of fun-based learning.

2023 Summer camp programs:

Jr. Inventors with Makey Makey

How to Become a Youtuber

3D Design and Print

Stop Motion Animation

Modding with Minecraft

Code Your Own Arcade

Intro to Roblox Development

Code Ninjas summer schedule:

Morning summer camps run from 9 to 11:45 a.m. weekdays

Modding with Minecraft – July 3 to 7, Aug. 14 to 18

Intro to Roblox Development – July 10 to 14

Code Your Own Arcade – July 24 to 28

Stop Motion Animation – Aug. 8 to 11, Aug. 21 to 25

JR Inventors with Makey Makey – July 17 to 21, July 31 to Aug. 4

How to Become a YouTuber – Aug. 28 to Sept. 1

Afternoon summer camps run from noon to 2:45 p.m.

Modding with Minecraft – July 10 to 14, Aug. 21 to 25

Intro to Roblox Development – July 17 to 21, Aug. 14 to 18

How to Become a YouTuber – July 3 to 7

3D Design & Print – July 24 to 28, Aug. 8 to 11 and Aug. 28 to Sept. 1

Code Your Own Arcade – July 31 to Aug. 4

Summer registration is now open and spaces are filling quickly. Learn more about Code Ninjas’ programs online here, register for camps here and find them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on current and future programs!

