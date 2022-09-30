Kerassentials Reviews: Scam or Safe Ingredients? You Won’t Believe This!

Kerassentials Reviews – Is It Worth the Money?

Are you shy about wearing open sandals because your feet are damaged by fungus? Fortunately, Kerassentials contains all the necessary ingredients to make your feet healthy and attractive.

Fungal infections affect about 10% of the general population. This condition is more frequent as humans grow older. Toenail fungus infection, also known as onychomycosis, spreads faster in moist and warm environments. So, when the spores land where they can grow, like your toenails, they immediately take root in the skin below the nails. Thus, they are challenging to remove.

There is a bacterium that causes the fungus to feed off nail tissues. This bacterium grows as time passes, and the nail thickens and falls off eventually. Unfortunately, when your nail has been separated from its bed, it won’t reattach nor will another grow back. However, if your nail infection is not at the stage of removal, Kerassentials can help fight nail fungus, protect the nail keratin, and boost your body’s immunity.

What Are Kerassentials?

Kerassentials is a liquid formula for nail fungus that protects the skin and nails with several active minerals and oils. Once you start regularly applying this doctor-formulated oil to your skin and nails, you will enjoy several benefits. Some benefits you may enjoy include protection against nail infections and support for strong and healthy nails.

Millions of people around the world who are suffering from nail fungus find the condition very embarrassing. Kerassentials has come up with a formula that is easy to use and doesn’t cost much money.

The lab-formulated Kerassentials in the United States combine nine natural oils and minerals. This potent mix of natural extracts is not only a great way to treat fungus infections but it can be used by both men and women.

Once you get this product, you are to apply it three minutes after rinsing your feet or taking your bath. It is important to either take a bath or rinse your feet before using the oil, as it helps to open the skin pores and soften the skin. After applying Kerassentials, you get support in warding off fungal infections and benefit from the product’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One reason we recommend Kerassentials is that it is easy to use. Most supplements are usually in capsule or powder form, taking time to digest. However, you enjoy instant results when you use Kerassentials. The product helps keep the skin around your nails and toenails moisturized regularly. Additionally, they aid in maintaining proper skin hygiene. Overall, this product is indispensable, especially for nail infections.

How Do Kerassentials Work

Kerassentials work by dealing with the root of the nail fungus. While many other nail treatment formulas deal with the visible symptoms of nail infection, Kerassentials works on the root cause. This is because, in the case of foot fungal infections, if you do not treat the infection’s underlying cause, it will return.

Common concerns include fungal nail infections. Hence, the need to offer a permanent and effective cure for it. The Kerassentials formula has antifungal properties that last a long time, so you can be sure you won’t get another fungal infection.

Kerassentials contain an ingredient that helps to fight fungus infections. This ingredient is known as undecylenic acid. In the Kerassentials formula, the undecylenic acid is at a concentration of 5%. This helps protect the nail from getting a fungal infection. Other ingredients in the recipe have antibacterial and antifungal properties. Overall, Kerassentials help keep your skin and nails healthy by fighting fungus.

Ingredients

Kerassentials has natural ingredients like lavender oil, almond oil, tea tree oil, organic flaxseed oil, other compounds, and antibiotics.

Organic Flaxseed Oil

This treatment for nail fungus is made with organic flaxseed oil, which helps your skin’s immunity. The manufacturers of Kerassentials tagged organic flaxseed oil as a “superfood for skins.” This is because the ingredient targets any inflammation or oxidation in the skin and maintains it at a healthy level. While the body uses inflammation to fight infection and diseases, it can be harmful if the rash gets too much.

Lavender Oil

Another ingredient in Kerassentials is lavender oil. This lavender oil helps to fight viruses, protect nail keratin and support the nails and skin. Lavender oil is a natural oil that is obtained from the lavender plant. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and topical treatments.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a natural ingredient that Kerassentials uses to moisturize and soothe the skin. Over the years, the plant has proven to be highly beneficial in keeping the skin fresh and healthy. Aloe vera also has strong antifungal properties that fight nail fungus and several other skin problems.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is another ingredient of Kerassentials that helps to limit the growth of fungus. Like the other ingredients, tea tree oil has been used for centuries to maintain health and wellness. Due to tea tree oil’s antibacterial properties, it is popular in hair and skin care products.

Vitamin E

Kerassentials contain vitamin E in the stabilized form of DL-alpha tocopherol. Kerassentials state that vitamin E is nature’s most effective antioxidant. Additionally, this ingredient can prevent skin aging and protect the skin’s overall wellness. While Kerassentials’ manufacturers have not linked vitamin E to antifungal properties, it’s well known that the ingredient aids skin wellness.

Clove Bud

Since clove bud has antibacterial, antiseptic, and healing effects, it has been used for years for medicinal treatments. Clove bud is one main ingredient in the Kerassentials formula that helps to protect the skin and nails. The ingredient cares for damaged skin and reduces inflammation. In addition to helping treat nail fungus infection, clove bud is also used to treat other skin conditions.

Isopropyl Palmitate

Isopropyl palmitate is another Kerassentials ingredient that goes after the root cause of a nail fungus infection. Fortunately, once you get rid of the root cause of the fungus, it treats the condition and ensures that it doesn’t come up again. Thus, isopropyl palmitate effectively promotes the health of your nails and skin.

Undecylenic Acid (5%)

Undecylenic acid is a beneficial but unsaturated fatty acid with many health benefits. The ingredient in Kerassentials protects your nails as it has antifungal properties. Similarly, undecylenic acid can fight fungal infections in your scalp and ensure that the condition does not happen again.

Other Kerrassentials Ingredients

Kerassentials contain other ingredients aside from the ones that have been explained. These ingredients are canola, menthol, walnut oil, mineral oil, jojoba oil, polyethylene glycol, and camphor oil. All of these ingredients are put together by the maker to treat fungal infections and improve the overall health of your nails.

Dosage and Safety Guidelines

Kerassentials is an easy-to-apply formula since it is available in oil consistency. Furthermore, when you get a 15 ml bottle of Kerassentials, it should last you for a month. According to the manufacturer, you can apply this formula twice in the morning and at night, totaling a minimum of three times daily. We suggest you apply the oil with a cap brush and use a cotton swab to ensure the oil gets to the cuticle.

If you want the best results, you can use an emery board to scrape your nail surface to increase its absorption rate. Kerassentials guarantees that you will see results immediately and won’t have to worry about getting another fungal infection.

While Kerassentials are very effective, an overdose of the formula can lead to unpleasant situations. You can have effects like swelling, irritation, and pain on your skin. Thus, it’s essential to follow some guidelines for safety.

First, you should ensure that your emery board is well disinfected so that you don’t get the fungal infection again when you file your nails. Then again, you should ensure that you do not touch your face or nails after applying the oil. Also, you shouldn’t walk around barefoot after using the oil because it can make you more likely to get an infection. Finally, ensure that you maintain good personal hygiene for your hands and feet.

Pros

Zero side effects

100% natural and organic ingredients in the formula

Cares for nail keratin and chipped cuticles

Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging properties

It prevents acne and scars

Cures cracking, peeling, and irritation on nails and skin

Instant results

Promotes healthy skin

Regeneration of new skin cells after fungal infection

Prevents fungal infection

It prevents athlete’s foot

Scientifically tested and proven formula

Cons

Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and minors cannot use Kerassentials

Side effects are possible if you overdose on the formula

Not widely applicable for all infection types

People with skin conditions are not advised to use Kerassentials

Conclusion

People with diabetes, blood circulation problems, or recent nail surgery are likely to be affected by a nail fungus infection. However, proper care and good hygiene can reduce one’s chances of contracting the fungi. Hence, we advise keeping your hands and feet clean and dry. You should avoid keeping long and dirty nails too. Most importantly, you should consult a doctor if you have a nail fungal infection. Do not make decisions on your own without having enough knowledge about what you are doing.

Overall, we recommend Kerassentials to everyone struggling with nail and skin problems. On the other hand, you can use the formula even when you have no infection. This serves as a preventive measure against the disease in the future.