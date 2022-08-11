How To Buy Lizzo Tickets

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, most popularly known as Lizzo, is a 34-year-old singer, rapper, and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan. Although her career started in 2010, she has gained even more popularity recently among the younger generation. If you’re intrigued about her musical style, persona, and dynamic live performances, you might want to get a pair of Lizzo tickets soon!

Lizzo achieved mainstream success with her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You, which hit the US Billboard 200 at top-five and contained the singles “Tempo” and “Juice.” The album also included “Truth Hurts,” her 2017 single. It gained massive attention and became a sleeper hit, peaking atop the Hot 100 charts. During this time, Lizzo’s 2016 song “Good as Hell” also hit no.2 on the charts and made it to UK Singles Chart top 10.

The hip-hop/funk artist received eight Grammy Award nominations in 2020 and won three. She also won one Billboard Music Award, two Soul Train Music Awards, one Guinness World Record, and one BET Award. If you want to see her on the stage, you might as well secure your Lizzo tickets now!

Lizzo has released three studio albums, 23 singles, 19 music videos, two extended plays, one promotional single, and two mixtapes. You can hear top hits like “Batches & Cookies,” “About Damn Time,” “Jerome,” “Phone,” “Boys,” “Cuz I Love You,” and “Fitness,” when you attend the next Lizzo show near you.

The singer has performed three headlining tours and two supporting tours for Florence and the Machine (2018) and Haim (2018). She will perform across North America soon on The Special Tour. Fans in Toronto and Vancouver have some exciting events to look forward to as Lizzo concert dates are scheduled for these cities.

Besides rapping and singing, Lizzo is also an accomplished actor. She appeared in the 2019 film Hustlers and also performed as the voice actor for the 2019 movie UglyDolls. Time magazine dubbed her the Entertainer of the Year in 2019. Don’t miss the opportunity to see why at her upcoming concerts!

