Due to the recent proliferation of online pharmacies, there are now more options than ever for ED treatment. Choosing the best solution can be daunting.

Friday Plans, a new online provider of ED medication, has exploded in popularity recently, thanks to their novel approach. Some industry insiders have claimed in Friday Plans reviews that Friday Plans is potentially a game-changer for the ED medication market. But Friday Plans’ extremely low prices and free prescription model has prompted some ED medication users to wonder: “What is Friday Plans?”, “Is Friday Plans legit?”, and furthermore, “Is Friday Plans safe?”

Our Friday Plans review will cover everything you need to know about the company, including how Friday Plans operates, whether Friday Plans is legitimate, and all of the pros and cons of Friday Plans, so you can decide whether Friday Plans really is, as some have claimed, “the best way to get ED medication”.

What Is Friday Plans?

Friday Plans is a US-based online pharmacy founded in 2021, and already has over 40,000 active members across the United States.

Simply put, Friday Plans is an online pharmacy that prescribes and delivers Generic Viagra to help treat erectile dysfunction.

Generic Viagra is prescription-only, but Friday Plans partners with licensed medical providers and uses telehealth to get customers free prescriptions, entirely online, in just a few minutes.

If approved, customers can request a quantity and dose, and have Generic Viagra shipped directly to their homes.

While most people have heard of Viagra as the first line of defense against ED, many men are not aware that Generic Viagra is every bit as effective as the branded version at a fraction of the price.

Friday Plans’ tablets are simply Generic Viagra, which is FDA-approved and manufactured in a GMP (good manufacturing process) facility.

According to Friday Plans’ Mission Statement, Friday Plans was founded because studies showed that 52% of men over 40 experience ED, but only 1 in 4 men with ED actually get consistent treatment. Meaning, there are currently tens of millions of Americans with untreated ED. The main barriers to getting ED treatment were the cost and difficulty of obtaining a prescription, and the cost of the medication itself. Here’s how Friday Plans sought to break down those barriers:

Easy, Free Prescription: Get a Prescription in 2 Minutes Online

A main selling point of Friday Plans is their 2-minute online consultation and prescription portal.

Friday Plans connects customers quickly with an online medical professional who’s licensed to prescribe generic Viagra online, if appropriate

After a quick online consultation, approval may be granted for a prescription by one of Friday Plans’ doctors.

From there, customers can request the dose and quantity that they would prefer.

Extremely Low Prices: Pay As Little as 87¢ per Tablet!

One of the key advantages of Friday Plans is its affordability. By focusing on providing Generic Viagra as efficiently as possible, Friday Plans can offer extremely low prices. In some cases, you can pay as little as 87¢ per tablet!

By cutting out the middleman and delivering medications directly to your doorstep, Friday Plans is able to pass on the cost savings to its customers. This makes it much more accessible for men seeking effective treatment for erectile dysfunction without breaking the bank.

The various subscription plans available through Friday Plans cater to different needs and budgets, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your requirements. Whether you need just a few tablets per month or a more extensive supply, Friday Plans has a flexible subscription structure that can accommodate your needs. Friday Plans also makes it easy for subscribers to edit, pause, or cancel their subscriptions online, to ensure that your treatment can be adjusted any time you wish.

With such competitive pricing, Friday Plans makes ED treatment more accessible than ever before. Now, men can confidently enjoy the benefits of these medications without worrying about the financial burden often associated with branded options.

Free, Discreet 3-Day Shipping

When you order medicine for private issues like erectile dysfunction, you want it to be private and convenient. Friday Plans knows this and offers free 3-day shipping for all orders. To protect your privacy, Friday Plans uses plain white packaging for all deliveries.

Friday Plans wants to make things simple and private for customers. With free, private 3-day shipping, it’s easier for men to get the ED treatment they need without the hassle of in-person doctor visits or waiting in line at pharmacies.

Is Friday Plans Right for Me?

Choosing a treatment for erectile dysfunction can be tough, and you might wonder if Friday Plans is a good fit for you. Here are some points to consider when deciding if Friday Plans is the right choice:

Comfort with online consultations: If you prefer online meetings over in-person doctor visits, Friday Plans could be a great choice. The online consultations save time and help you avoid the awkwardness of discussing your ED problems face-to-face.

Need for discreet delivery: Friday Plans offers discreet packaging and fast shipping. If privacy is important to you, this service ensures that your medication arrives at your doorstep without anyone knowing what’s inside.

Budget-friendly: Friday Plans provides affordable treatment options, with prices as low as 87¢ per tablet. If you’re looking for a cost-effective solution for ED treatment, this service might be perfect for you.

Flexibility in treatment options: Friday Plans provides different options for your treatment, allowing you to find the dose and quantity that work best for you without incurring extra costs. If you value having a variety of choices and being able to control your treatment online, this service could be a good match.

U.S. residency: Friday Plans is currently only available to customers living in the United States. If you’re a U.S. resident looking for ED treatment, this service might be the right fit.

Conclusion

If these points match your needs and preferences, Friday Plans could be an excellent option for your ED treatment. You can get started today by taking Friday Plans’ free online medical questionnaire.