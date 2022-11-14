Holiday happenings set Abbotsford a-twinkle!

Santa and Mrs Claus will be stopping by Abbotsford as they prepare for the holidays. Photo courtesy Tourism Abbotsford

Another exciting holiday season is approaching and here in Abbotsford there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate this magical time of year.

Our community spirit is shining through with so many activities to take in, from spectacular holiday performances to Christmas markets filled with holiday gift ideas.

And we can’t forget Santa!

Here’s a look at what’s coming up and as always, stay up-to-date with the Tourism Abbotsford app (learn more below):

Mennonite Heritage Museum Christmas Market, Nov. 14 to 20 – The annual Christmas Market returns for a full week at the Mennonite Heritage Museum.

And of course, there is always the Abbotsford Canucks to cheer on!

There’s an app for that!

Ensure you don’t miss a thing coming up in Abbotsford this holiday season – download the Tourism Abbotsford app at tourismabbotsford.ca/plan – simply scan the QR code with your Apple or Android device to install the app and start planning!

“We’re really encouraging both residents and visitors to download the free app – it’s regularly updated with all of our community events, and features everything to see and do in Abbotsford,” says Barb Roberts, from Tourism Abbotsford.

