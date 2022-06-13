From Berryfest to Bard in the Valley, events are back in Abbotsford!

After two summers of limited events, this summer offers the exciting return of some of our favourites in the Fraser Valley – including many right here in Abbotsford!

“A lot of our larger events are back and more are being added to the calendar just about every day – a wonderful way for both locals and visitors to explore and enjoy our community,” says Barb Roberts, with Tourism Abbotsford. “Whether you’re looking for smaller events that let you get moving and give back, like our Walk for Down Syndrome, or full-on celebrations like our Canada Day festivities and the Airshow, you’ll find lots to see and do this summer!”

Among the event highlights coming up are:

June 18 – Great Benjamins Circus, a multicultural performance featuring clowns, acrobats, aerialists and daredevils from all around the world, at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre.

Walk for Down Syndrome raising awareness and funds for families of children with Down syndrome in the Fraser Valley, at Mill Lake Park.

Canada Day celebrations, including a parade and family festival at the Abbotsford Exhibition Park, with interactive play zones, main stage entertainment, a multicultural-themed food truck festival and fireworks finale!

Berryfest in historic downtown Abbotsford, a lively, energetic, entertaining and affordable street festival in the "berry capital of Canada."

The popular Sun & Soil Concert series is back and expanding to Chilliwack and Langley. Abbotsford hosts the kick-off concert at EcoDairy, more details to follow.

Abbotsford Agrifair at Abbotsford Exhibition Park, celebrating the community's agricultural roots through programs, entertainment, food, education and so much more.

Bard in the Valley returns to EcoDairy with Measure for Measure.

Abbotsford International Airshow at Abbotsford Airport, featuring Canadian Forces Snowbirds, USAF Thunderbirds, RCAF CF-18 Hornet, Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Team, Acemaker T-33 and for the first time ever, the Friday Twilight event welcomes North Star Drone Shows for a unique look back at 60 years of the Abbotsford Airshow!

Beyond these, you’ll also find events highlighting Abbotsford cultural opportunities and rich agricultural offerings, like the Abbotsford Farm and Country Market, Farmville at Taves Family Farm, a Bee Demonstration Garden Tour, a Mid-Summer Mead Festival and more.

There’s an app for that!

To help ensure you don’t miss a thing coming up in Abbotsford this summer, be sure to download the Tourism Abbotsford app at tourismabbotsford.ca/plan – simply scan the QR code with your Apple or Android device to install the app and start planning!

“We’re really encouraging both residents and visitors to download the free app – it’s regularly updated with all of our events, and features everything to see and do in Abbotsford,” Roberts says.

Planning an event? Tourism Abbotsford is here to help!

As more events return, including the ever-growing roster of youth and adult sporting events and tournaments, the Tourism Abbotsford team is here to help you plan to welcome both locals and visitors.

To learn more, call 604-859-1721 or visit tourismabbotsford.ca and be sure to follow the hashtag #abbyevents.

