Feeding families, thanking farmers: A farm family focus

Farmers play an important and essential role in our lives, growing and producing the food we eat. The Friesen Group of Companies is thankful for what farmers do, and is pleased to support those efforts.

Did you ever wonder about the local connection to your food? It’s closer than you think.

Farmers play an important and essential role in our lives, growing and producing the food we eat. This farm family focus will shine the spotlight on the people who work hard every day to bring food to family tables in communities across the west.

We at the Friesen Group of Companies are thankful for what farmers do. From their farm to your table, they are providing for our community.

Helping Agriculture Thrive for Generations

Through charitable donations, event sponsorships, scholarships and bursaries, the Friesen Group of Companies has been supporting farm families, agriculture and the greater community since 1953. It’s our way of giving back to those who work hard to help feed the west.

Learn more at friesencompanies.com/community.

The Friesen Group of Companies proudly serves poultry, dairy and hog farms in British Columbia, the Canadian prairies and the northwest, southern and mid-western United States with high-quality feed, nutritional consulting and poultry breeding and hatching.

With deep roots in agriculture spanning neatly seven decades, the Friesen Group of Companies is committed to helping family farms succeed in the communities they serve, not only through providing high-quality products but also by offering unsurpassed customer service and support.

The Friesen Group of Companies is dedicated to ensuring agriculture will continue to thrive not just today but for generations to come – a belief that is reflected in their mission, vision and values.

Agriculture