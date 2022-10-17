Experience Autumn in Abbotsford

Visit Downtown Abbotsford in costume from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and receive a special treat at participating businesses!

From Autumn colours, to fresh apple cider, to Halloween celebrations — Abbotsford is a great place to kick off the fall season.

We’ve compiled a list of must-try treats and experiences around the city for you to check out at tourismabbotsford.ca/your-guide-to-fall-in-abbotsford

Spooky Season

Maan Farms has just stepped into spooky season, offering multiple fun haunted experiences including a haunted corn maze. Check out their Instagram for more details!

Downtown Abbotsford is a great, safe place to go trick-or-treating. Visit Downtown Abbotsford in costume and receive a special treat at participating businesses. From 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Oct. 29 and 30, Ecodairy hosts Moo or Boo, a Halloween open house. Look forward to a costume contest, barn tours, petting zoo and moo-re!

Farm Fun

Taves Family Farms is full of fun fall experiences such as hayrides, pony rides, a corn maze, u-pick apples, pumpkin patch, petting zoo and more!

Willow View Farms is a local favourite for u-pick pumpkins and apples! They also have a farm store that serves their famous apple cider slushies.

Let us know which of these fun fall favourite you try by tagging @tourismabbotsford on Instagram, or using the hashtags #tourismabbotsford and #exploreabbotsford.

There’s an app for that

Don’t miss a thing coming up in Abbotsford!

Beyond its industry advocacy, the Tourism Abbotsford team also leads the delivery of Visitor Services for the community, including the Tourism Abbotsford app.

Locals and visitors alike can stay up to date with the latest events, activities and local tourism news easily, and plan their next adventure from the palm of their hand. Not only is the app regularly updated with community events, it’s also filled with great ideas for things to do and experience, right in your own backyard!

Find links to download the app for both Apple and Android devices at TourismAbbotsford.ca/plan

