Early bird or night owl, dual restaurant comes to East Abby

Start the day with a Chicken Avocado Omelette from Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe, or visit the new East Abby restaurant later in the day for Famoso pizza! Photo: Colin Goldie Productions

Brekki-Bowls, Neapolitan pizza, Tiramisu and Molten Chocolate Lava Cake… East Abbotsford’s Restaurant Row just got a whole lot tastier.

The combination Ricky’s Breakfast Café and Famoso Pizzeria opened Feb. 1, and franchise owner Jimmy Singla says the flexible menu makes it a great fit for Abbotsford diners of all ages.

“Famoso is a stylish, casual pizzeria restaurant that embodies the look of old-school Italy with a modern flair. It’s the perfect place for sharing with family and friends,” he says. “We’re also excited to be bringing a Ricky’s Breakfast Café to the Abbotsford community. Dine in to enjoy the atmosphere, or take advantage of our fast express takeout, online ordering and delivery services to enjoy your favourite Ricky’s breakfast or an authentic Famoso Neapolitan pizza in the comfort of your own home.”

Famous big breakfasts, born in BC

Ricky’s Family-Style Restaurants has been in the Abbotsford area for over 40 years, but this is the first Ricky’s Breakfast Café serving up all your favourite meals in a more intimate setting. Enjoy Eggs Benedict or their signature Brekkie-Bowls, or stop by for lunch or dinner with fresh never frozen Alberta beef burgers, mouth-watering sandwiches and Traditional Lasagna featuring layers of ooey gooey goodness.

“Ricky’s began as a pancake restaurant in BC in 1960, and has always been known for its big breakfasts,” says Singla, who’s a long-time member of the Ricky’s franchisee family. “We’re excited to bring our extensive menu to Restaurant Row.”

Authentic Neapolitan pizza, right here in Abbotsford

Of course the new restaurant at 2010 Sumas Way (near the intersection with Marshall Road) is a dual brand, which means there’s even more on the menu.

Using imported Italian deck ovens, ingredients from Italy and traditional culinary techniques passed down for generations, Famoso Pizzeria brings Neapolitan pizza and other Italian specialties to East Abby. The first Famoso opened in Edmonton in 2007, and is known for their authentic Neapolitan pizza, which has regularly won awards as a guest favourite.

The menu is inspired from family recipes and includes more than just pizza. Try the Rigatoni Rosé and Fettucine Alfredo pastas, Italian-style sandwiches, great signature salads, a wide selection of craft beers on tap, and of course Italian inspired desserts like traditional house-made Tiramisu, cheesecake and decadent gelato.

Calling all foodies: contest alert!

Enter to win one of ten $50 gift cards to Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe or Famoso Pizza. Visit abbynews.secondstreetapp.com/Foodie-Sweeps/ for details.

Ricky’s & Famoso is now open seven days a week! Visit Ricky’s Sumas from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and Famoso from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit rickysrestaurants.ca/order-online or famoso.ca/order-online to order for delivery, or visit in person at 2010 Sumas Way.

Enjoy a Siciliana or Margherita pizza made in the traditional Neapolitan style, at the new Ricky’s & Famoso at 2010 Sumas Way.