Downsizing your home to upgrade your retirement life at Natura

A 3-bedroom ‘rancher in the sky’ is a great option for downsizers who want to leave the chores behind

The three-bedroom homes at Natura offer an abundance of natural light, forest views and plenty of living space.

Downsizing doesn’t have to mean sacrifice, and it doesn’t even have to mean living in a smaller space. If home maintenance and yard work has become a chore, moving to a spacious three-bedroom home in a Strata means upgrading to a ‘lock up and leave’ lifestyle with endless freedom.

At Natura On Forest’s Edge you can enjoy low-maintenance, high-convenience living inside the gated community of Regency Park, right next to the lush forest of Horn Creek Park. Opt for a ground-level three-bedroom corner home that feels just like a single family home with an outdoor terrace backing onto a sod lawn. Or, move into a rancher in the sky — a three-bedroom single-level corner home with peaceful views of the park plus the possibility of some mountain views. Select homes offer over 870 sq.ft.* of outdoor living!

“Both three-bedroom floor-plans offer an abundance of natural light, and Natura has two elevators so you’ll never have to wait long to come home,” says Natura licensed eXp Sales Manager Catelina Steijn. “Natura is the ‘crème de la crème’ — offering high-end condo living in a gated community and just minutes away from Abbotsford’s best amenities.”

Downsize from your house to a three-bedroom home at Natura, and upgrade your life with convenient amenities and less upkeep.

Declutter, downsize and do it!

Construction is well-underway, and residents will be able to move into Natura On Forest’s Edge in Spring 2022. That means now is the perfect time to purchase, take time to declutter and get your current home ready for the market.

“I’ve been privileged to meet everyone who’s decided to call Natura home, and without exception the owners are neighbourly, like-minded people. You’ll be among friends here,” Steijn says.

Your retirement investment is protected, as Natura is rated as BC Energy Step Code Level 3 with solar-ready features for Step Code 2032 net zero energy. And that’s just the beginning:

Underground parking , and three-bedroom homes enjoy the luxury of two underground parking stalls. No more icy driveways, and no more wet walks from your vehicle to the door. With just 73 homes on five floors and two elevators, getting from your home to your vehicle won’t take long.

, and three-bedroom homes enjoy the luxury of two underground parking stalls. No more icy driveways, and no more wet walks from your vehicle to the door. With just 73 homes on five floors and two elevators, getting from your home to your vehicle won’t take long. Climate controlled storage located on the same level as your home.

located on the same level as your home. Standard in-home features including light roller shades, black-out shades in every bedroom, plus standard A/C in the living room. All homes are accessible-ready with oversized doorways and grab bar backing in bathrooms.

including light roller shades, black-out shades in every bedroom, plus standard A/C in the living room. All homes are accessible-ready with oversized doorways and grab bar backing in bathrooms. Ground floor and rooftop amenities including a community garden, barbecues and an outdoor fire pit.

With three bedrooms the options are almost endless: turn that extra space into additional storage, a craft room, a home office, or even a kid’s playroom for when the grandkids come over.

Natura is over 80 per cent sold, with three-bedroom homes starting at $699,900*. For more information register now at liveatnatura.com/register, email info@liveatnatura.com or call licensed eXp Sales Manager Catelina Steijn at 604-766-4588.

*Prices quoted are exclusive of taxes and subject to change or to be withdrawn without prior notice. This is not an offering for sale. Any such an offering can only be made with a Disclosure Statement. The Developer reserves the right to make modifications to floor plans, features, and/or finishes without notice. E.&O.E. Renderings are artists concept only.

Condoshome salesReal estateSeniors