Cardio Shield Reviews – Supplement Facts Exposed!

Imagine being in your fifties and in great health. Rare right? But not impossible. CardioShield was made available in the market with the sole purpose of fitness.

Blood pressure is a real game changer for the human body. Higher blood pressure can cause severe disorders and even lead to fatal heart attacks.

And that’s what happened to the manufacturer. So he got himself checked and built this product with a team of experts that can counter blood pressure easily.

In the fast-moving world, we feel that walking and taking care of food intake are enough. But with the impure food qualities, it has become difficult to point out what goes wrong on the inside.

And sometimes it’s too late. So even if you’re absolutely fine, make sure that you get yourself checked and get the necessary medication.

Blood pressure can be controlled with pills, but it might come with nasty side effects. This product is developed with utmost good quality ingredients that can cause no side effects on your body.

Now let’s check out the benefits, prices, and guarantees provided for CardioShield and how they can result in better health for us.

Name of the product CardioShield Category Supplement for Blood Pressure and Heart Health Ingredients Hawthorn leaf Hibiscus flower Olive leaf extract Green tea extract Garlic Juniper Berry Uva Ursi Buchu Leaf Vitamin C Niacin Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Benefits Lowered blood pressure Better fitness and immunity Better skin health More confidence Dosage Two capsules once a day Pricing One bottle, 30-day supply at $59 per bottle. Three bottles, 90-day supply, at $147, $49 per bottle. Six bottles, 180-day supply, at $234, $39 per bottle. Guarantee 180-day 100% money-back guarantee. Purchase link https://getCardioShield.com/cardio-shield/

What is CardioShield?

CardioShield was developed by a person after he almost nearly died on a ride due to high blood pressure. He was monitoring his health daily but didn’t see this hidden pressure problem.

To fight that off, this guy worked out with a medical school dropout, and they worked up a solution for Rogue Blood Pressure Molecule that blocks the arteries.

It is said that it can get you to normal pressure levels within seven days. While normal medicines are available on the market, they are said to give serious side effects like sexual dysfunction or kidney disorders.

It works for people of all ages, who are taking whatever type of other medications, doesn’t matter if you’ve had a heart attack before and you just don’t tell us.

This product can be used by both men and women, no matter if your blood pressure is too high or just borderline. It retires nitric oxide levels in the body, making it better to keep pressure in control.

With that said, now let’s check out the other details of the product, like its benefits, pricing, and dosage.

What Are the Core Ingredients In CardioShield That Promote Heart Health?

Here is a detailed overview of all the ingredients present in CardioShield:

Hibiscus

Hibiscus tea is a great source of antioxidants, which are important for heart health. Antioxidants can protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can cause cell damage. Free radicals have been linked to many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and even heart disease. The antioxidant content in hibiscus tea helps reduce inflammation and prevent blood clots. It also contains vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, iron, and fiber.

The active ingredient in the hibiscus flower is called rotenone. This compound has been used as an insecticide since the 1940s. Rotenone works by blocking acetylcholine receptors on nerve cells, which causes paralysis. In addition, it inhibits the production of energy within mitochondria, which stops cellular respiration.

Olive Leaves

Olives are rich sources of monounsaturated fats, which are good for your heart because they lower “bad” LDL cholesterol while raising HDL (good) cholesterol. Olives are also a good source of vitamins A and E, minerals like copper, manganese, phosphorus, selenium, and dietary fiber.

Olives contain oleuropein, a phenolic compound with powerful antioxidant activity. Oleuropein protects the body from oxidative stress, which is associated with heart disease. It also reduces platelet aggregation, which prevents blood clotting.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the most popular foods in the world. It is a member of the lily family, along with onions and leeks. Garlic is known for its ability to fight infection and boost immunity. It is also believed to have medicinal qualities, including helping to treat arthritis, asthma, and other respiratory problems.

Garlic is loaded with nutrients that benefit heart health. It is a good source of folate, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, thiamine, and vitamin B6. Folate is essential for DNA synthesis, which plays a key role in maintaining the integrity of our genetic code. Riboflavin is needed for the proper metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

Niacin promotes circulation and improves skin elasticity. Pantothenic acid is necessary for the conversion of glucose into glycogen, which stores sugar in the liver. Thiamine is involved in carbohydrate metabolism and red blood cell formation. Vitamin B6 helps maintain normal brain function and aids in the absorption of calcium.

Garlic also contains allicin, a sulfur-containing compound that gives garlic its characteristic smell and taste. Allicin is thought to have antibiotic properties, but there is no scientific evidence that supports this claim. However, some studies suggest that allicin may inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi.

Garlic is beneficial for heart health because it lowers total cholesterol and triglycerides, two risk factors for heart disease.

Juniper Berries

The juniper berry has been used as a traditional medicine for hundreds of years. In fact, the word “juniper” comes from the Latin word Juniperus, meaning “to cure.” Today, juniper berries are still used in herbal remedies around the world. They contain many compounds that support healthy cardiovascular function.

In addition to lowering blood pressure, juniper berries may protect against coronary artery disease (CAD). A recent study showed that men who ate more than one serving of juniper berries every week had a lower risk of CAD compared to men who did not consume any juniper berries.

Juniper berries are rich in flavonoids, antioxidants that prevent oxidation damage to LDL cholesterol particles. Flavonoids also reduce inflammation and promote blood flow.

Juniper berries contain high levels of bioflavonoids, including rutin, quercetin, kaempferol, and luteolin. Bioflavonoids are powerful antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals and other harmful substances.

Uva Ursi

Ursine berries are small, round fruits with thick skin. They grow on shrubs and trees in Europe and Asia. Uva ursi contains anthocyanins, which are natural pigments that give red wine its color. Anthocyanins are potent antioxidants that help fight heart disease.

Anthocyanins are also believed to be beneficial for preventing cancer. One study showed that mice fed a diet supplemented with blueberry anthocyanins experienced fewer tumors than mice fed a regular diet. Other studies suggest that anthocyanins can inhibit tumor growth and metastasis.

Uva ursi is also known for its ability to relieve symptoms of colds and flu. It contains antiviral agents called glycosides, which stimulate the immune system.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps keep your heart healthy. Vitamin C is important because it protects your body from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when there is too much reactive oxygen in the body. Reactive oxygen causes cell damage and leads to aging.

Vitamin C is needed to maintain strong bones and teeth. It also supports the production of collagen, a protein that makes up connective tissues such as ligaments, tendons, cartilage, and bone. Collagen keeps joints flexible and reduces pain.

Vitamin C plays a role in maintaining normal blood clotting. When you have a cut or scrape, vitamin C speeds healing by helping form clots.

Vitamins

Vitamins B6 and E work together to support heart health. Vitamin B6 is essential for building proteins and fats in cells. Vitamin B6 also helps convert food into energy.

Eating foods rich in vitamin B6 lowers homocysteine levels, a substance produced during metabolism that increases the risk of heart disease. Homocysteine damages blood vessels and promotes inflammation.

Vitamin E is another antioxidant that fights free radicals. Free radicals cause cellular damage and lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that helps build new cells and repair damaged tissue. It also strengthens nerves and improves memory.

Folate is a water-soluble B vitamin that is found naturally in leafy green vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fortified cereals. The body needs folate to make new cells, repair damaged tissue, and produce energy from food. Folate is also critical for the development of the nervous system.

Folate is an important nutrient for pregnant women and people who plan on becoming pregnant. It is especially important during early pregnancy when the fetus develops rapidly. Folate deficiency can lead to birth defects, so it is recommended that all women take 400 micrograms of folic acid per day starting at least four weeks before conception and continuing throughout pregnancy.

Buchu Leaf

The leaves of Buchu (Artemisia Afra) contain high amounts of antioxidants, including flavonoids, carotenoids, and polyphenols. These compounds protect against oxidation and reduce cholesterol buildup in the walls of blood vessels.

Antioxidants help prevent the formation of free radicals, molecules that cause cell damage. Free radicals contribute to many chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Flavonoids are plant pigments that give fruits and vegetables their color. They may help lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. Flavonoids also act as anti-inflammatory agents.

Buchu has been used traditionally to treat digestive disorders, fever, headaches, and skin problems. It contains volatile oils that stimulate digestion and relieve stomach aches.

Research shows that buchu leaf extract inhibits the growth of cancerous tumors in mice.

What Is The Science Behind The Working Of CardioShield?

A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry showed that uva ursi extract improved blood vessel function in rats with atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a condition where plaque builds up inside arteries, causing them to narrow. As a result, blood flow becomes restricted, leading to heart attacks and strokes.

Hibiscus flowers contain high levels of anthocyanins, flavonoids, and polyphenols. These compounds may be responsible for the anti-inflammatory properties of hibiscus tea. They also have strong antibacterial properties, which could explain why hibiscus tea is effective against colds and flu.

One study showed that consuming 1 gram of dried juniper berries per day reduced systolic blood pressure by 4 mmHg. This amount is equivalent to about 2 tablespoons of fresh berries. Another study showed that eating 3 grams of dried juniper berries each day lowered diastolic blood pressure by 5 mmHg. These amounts are equivalent to about 6 tablespoons of fresh berries.

Olives contain phytochemicals such as ellagic acid, quercetin, and kaempferol. Ellagic acid is found in pomegranate juice, which is another food rich in antioxidants. Quercetin is a flavonoid that has anti-inflammatory effects and may help prevent atherosclerosis. Kaempferol is a natural plant pigment that may play a role in preventing certain cancers.

What Are The Benefits of CardioShield?

Now that we have a basic idea about the product and its ingredients, let’s look at its benefits. According to different CardioShield reviews by real users on their official website, the following benefits are listed:

Regulated B.P. and improved heart health

The main motive of the product is to lower the consumer’s blood pressure and ensure better arteries and veins’ functioning, giving the consumer good heart health. They will start feeling more strong after the consumption of CardioShield.

Better fitness and immunity

With better heart health and better blood circulation, the product ensures better fitness and immunity for the body. This will make the body fight diseases better, especially if you’re in your old age.

Better skin health

The product is packed with natural ingredients that can aid in better skin health. Plus, with better blood circulation, many consumers have seen visible changes in their skin as it turned pinker than pale.

More confidence

When you have good stamina and heart health, you’re bound to feel more confident. This product makes sure that your overall fitness is taken care of, so you can feel more confident.

So these are the main benefits that come from CardioShield. Now let’s check out the dosage for the product.

Dosage

While this product is made of natural ingredients and in good certified conditions, we can’t take it as we feel like it. So the makers have promised us a recommended dose that can work out better to lower the blood pressure.

For better results, it’s advised to use the product for at least a month. The ingredients are encapsulated, and you should take two capsules daily.

They are very easy to swallow, and you can take them with any other medications. But it’s better to start after consulting your doctor or a healthcare professional.

Even if you’re under eighteen years of age or pregnant or breastfeeding, it’s advisable to take these medicines only after consulting your doctor. Make sure you don’t take more than the recommended dose.

Pricing

Good quality of any product always makes sure that the prices can make our eyes bulge, and that’s the reason why a majority of people can’t enjoy its benefits.

But CardioShield is built with ingredients that are so unique, and even then, the price is affordable enough for all income groups. This makes it reach a wider audience.

You can get this product only from the official website, and it comes for $59 per bottle for one month’s supply. If you want to order three bottles together, that is, a 90-day supply, you will save $150 and get it at $147 only. That is like $49 per bottle.

And if you take six bottles together for a 180-day supply, you get them at $234, you save $360. That amounts to $39 per bottle. And all of this comes at free shipping in the US. So buy more and get a better deal. Now let’s check out the guarantee for the product.

Is There A Money-Back Guarantee?

While doing this CardioShield Review, we checked off everything from our list but what made us trust it more was the money-back guarantee. Whenever a company provides such a guarantee, it adds that seal of authenticity.

So if you try the product for a month or more, and just in case it doesn’t work for you, you can easily return this product. You will get a 100% refund. You have to process this request within 180 days of purchase.

There won’t be any questions asked, and the process of refund is also pretty smooth and fast. Although, we haven’t found any cases of refund.

The product and company have a great standing in the market, and such guarantees prove that they are very confident about their product and they are sure it will deliver desirable results.

So you truly have nothing to lose. So make sure you get your hands on this product before it goes out of stock.

Final Verdict

Pack up a capsule that is made in good conditions with good ingredients that come with no side effects and also at an affordable rate. Who would say no to that?

Well, we are totally on the side of CardioShield. We stand in favor that the product will soon create a storm in the market.

Blood pressure is a form of slow death. You won’t see it coming, but when it does, it will leave you wondering how and when. So you need to keep a check on it, especially with your age.

And this product is just the solution. It doesn’t matter if you have high blood pressure or are borderline. You can count on this product to keep you away from all the issues related to high blood pressure. So get yourself the CardioShield and see the results for yourself.

