The Vancouver Canucks are back this NHL season to overthrow their rivals at their next game against Nashville Predators! The match is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, in Rogers Arena in Vancouver so mark your calendars now! The game will be epic because Rogers Arena is the home ice rink of the Canucks, and they will conquer the game, or maybe it’s going to be the other way round? Attend the event to find out!

Buy Canucks Vs Predators Tickets

(Find tickets for all games home and away)

The Rogers Arena has a seating capacity of 18,910 and has many seating options at different prices. You can choose the seat by checking out the seating layout of the arena when you buy tickets online. You can get cheap tickets if you are smart while booking your tickets. Try to use all discount coupons and other offers you get when buying online.

The front-row tickets also give you the closest seats to the rink, so you can opt for those if you won’t have the budget to spend. The match at Rogers Arena is fixed for 7:00 PM, but doors will open 90 minutes before the match starts. You can find good parking spaces in Rogers Arena and also good food and drinks. The facilities in the venue are known for being top-class with luxurious services that fans can access!

Don’t wait any longer, and book your game tickets right now before they sell out! The match is approaching, and only a few hundred tickets are left for the game!

Frequently Asked Questions About Canucks Vs Predators Tickets

How much are Canucks Vs Predators tickets?

The price of Canucks Vs Predators tickets can start at about $43 and go up to $492! On average, the tickets cost about $117 for most matches! However, these prices are not fixed and fluctuate based on many factors such as the date, venue, the teams playing, and more! So, keep checking out our space to get the best-priced tickets!

How to get cheap Canucks Vs Predators tickets?

Are you on the hunt for cheap Canucks Vs Predators tickets? Scroll through online ticketing websites where you’ll get tickets starting at a low price of $43!

How to buy Canucks Vs Predators tickets?

To get the best offers on Canucks Vs Predators game tickets, go to online ticketing websites since they have the best ticket pricing options.

Are Canucks Vs Predators tickets sold out at Rogers Arena?

No, there are still a few tickets left only for you! The Canucks Vs Predators game at Rogers Arena will take place on November 5, 2022, at 7:00 PM, so make sure you reach there on time!

Where is the Canucks Vs Predators Game located in Vancouver?

The Canucks Vs Predators game will happen in the popular Rogers Arena venue, which is located at 10220 104 Ave NW, Vancouver, AB T5J 0H6, Canada.

What Is The Canucks Vs Predators Start Time In Vancouver?

The Canucks Vs Predators match this season is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Rogers Arena, Vancouver!