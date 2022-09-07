Best Web Hosting in Canada: The Top 10 Fastest Canadian Hosting Providers Today

In Canada online presence is a necessity for businesses of all sizes. Fortunately, when it comes to finding a fast and reliable hosting provider in Canada, there is an excess of good options to choose from.

To cut to the chase and spare you time, we found that the best performing web host you can find in the country is Bluehost as of today.

It’s one of the most popular hosting companies in the world for a reason, offering features that are perfect for businesses of all sizes.

Still, not all businesses are the same, and other hosts might be more well-suited for your site. So let’s take a look at the top 10 best web hosting services in Canada and help you find the right one for your business.

Best Web Hosting in Canada:

1. Bluehost: Best Hosting in Canada Overall

Pros:

Install WordPress in 1 click

1 year of free domain

Multiple hosting packages

High speed and reliability

Cons:

Dashboard ads

Bluehost emerged as our No. 1 recommendation to purchase web hosting because they offer simplicity, reputation, and top-tier features, all wrapped up in good value for money.

The platform offers website hosting and a website builder. Options include shared hosting, VPS hosting for WordPress sites, dedicated hosting, and more.

We like how well-rounded the platform is. You’ll find everything to build your site from scratch and host multiple websites, paired with competent technical support.

Using the company’s website builder is highly intuitive. The experience beats what other web hosting providers provide because you can create a full-on WordPress website even if you are not technically proficient.

The widgets are effortless to use, and we appreciate that you receive a free domain for a whole year.

The performance is highly reliable, and users can opt for one of the four plans, with regular discounts always popping up.

Plans available:

Basic

Plus

Choice Plus

Pro

All plans include a free domain for one year. Starting with Plus, you receive a free SSL certificate and unlimited websites, while the more expensive options add free domain privacy and optimized CPU resources into the mix.

2. HostGator: Great for Shared Hosting in Canada

Pros:

Unmetered bandwidth

99.9% uptime guarantee

1-year free domain name

Easy-to-use website builder

Free SSL certificate

Cons:

Higher prices for renewal

HostGator is a renowned company in the web hosting industry that offers a solid hosting plan for websites of all shapes and sizes.

But they climbed so high on our list of the best web hosting services with their shared hosting plans. Not that their WordPress hosting plans aren’t awesome, but you’d be hard pressed to find a better option for shared hosting from many other hosts.

The prices start at under C$3 per month, and we’re pleasantly surprised that even the cheapest package includes unmetered bandwidth, free domain, and a free SSL certificate. Technical support is always available, and so is a website builder.

But if you’re interested in multiple sites, free dedicated IP, or free SEO tools, you should consider some of the higher-level plans.

If you want to switch to WordPress hosting, hosting plans start at just under C$6 for a single website and up to 100,000 visits per month.

The company also offers VPS and reseller hosting types, and one of the most impressive features of this provider is the 99.9% uptime guarantee, which is not something most competitors will offer.

Plans available:

Hatchling

Baby

Business

HostGator also has a 45-day money-back guarantee during which you are eligible for a total refund.

3. SiteGround: Best Dedicated WordPress Hosting in Canada

Pros:

Almost 3 million domains

Powered by Google Cloud

Free SSL certificate

Many perks for WordPress hosting

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

No free domain name

Not many web hosting providers can offer the quality of WordPress hosting like SiteGround – including top-notch companies like Bluehost or InMotion Hosting.

The site excels with a 99.7% satisfaction rate. The services offered mostly revolve around 5 key groups: WordPress hosting, WooCommerce, web hosting, reseller hosting, and cloud hosting.

A website builder is also available as the service is fully compatible with WordPress and Weebly.

More experienced users can check out the company’s collaboration tools that will allow their clients to build and edit their websites with no hassle.

WordPress hosting plans start at just under C$3 and always include unmetered traffic and a free SSL certificate. We’re pleasantly surprised that most of the top features are available as part of the cheapest option.

If you’re looking for a free private DNS or 30% faster PHP, then go with the pricier plans.

Plans available:

StartUp

GrowBig

GoGeek

The platform is powered by Google Cloud and offers maximum reliability. You can reach out to customer support 24/7 via live chat, tickets, or phone. Also included in the mix is a 30-day money-back guarantee.

4. WP Engine: Excellent Managed WordPress Hosting

Pros:

Free domain name

Free SSL certificate

Advanced solutions

Top-tier security

Dedicated servers

Cons:

Not budget-friendly

If you’re on the lookout for managed hosting for your WordPress sites – the full package – check out WP Engine.

The service costs more compared to the other options listed here, but you’ll be getting the premium treatment even from the lower-tier packages.

Hosting plans start at CA$27 for up to 25,000 monthly visits and 50 GB of bandwidth. Even with the starter package, you can enjoy a free SSL certificate, top-tier security, 10 premium themes, 24/7 customer support, managed hosting, local dev tools, and much more.

Plans available:

Startup

Professional

Growth

Scale

Custom

If you’re willing to pick it up a notch and go for the Custom package, you’ll enjoy 99.99% uptime SLA, consultative onboarding, and basically unlimited bandwidth and unlimited traffic.

We also appreciate how optimized the site is. There’s something for everyone from small businesses to enterprises, and the pricing is fair for what you receive. Also, the company offers an impressive money-back guarantee of up to 60 days.

5. Weebly: Best Option for Free Canadian Web Hosting

Pros:

Available for free

30-day money-back guarantee

Exceptional customization options

Very beginner-friendly

Highly customizable

Cons:

Website migration is not easy

If you’re not the most tech-savvy individual and still want a professional-looking website for your business – and free of charge – check out Weebly.

This website builder is effortless to use and allows you to fully customize your website with just a few clicks.

Even with the free plan, the platform offers its users a free SSL certificate and support for third-party embed codes.

If you’re willing to invest in one of the paid plans, which starts at C$7, you’ll get the ability to connect a custom domain, or enjoy unlimited storage, get a free domain name, remove ads, and more.

The company’s free e-commerce package is just as impressive. To be able to set up a full-on shopping cart with inventory management and unlimited items, in-store pickups, and an automatic tax collector and pay zero dollars for it is simply amazing, to say the least.

If you want to become a paid user, you can enjoy digital goods, PayPal payments, reviews, and more.

Plans available:

Free

Personal

Professional

Performance

6. Ionos: Best Cloud Hosting Plans

Pros:

Very dependable

Top-tier cloud hosting

Windows or Linux-based services

Website builder

Cons:

Lackluster reseller hosting plans

Email options could be better

If you’re a business owner looking for top-level cloud hosting, Ionis wants to become your partner on this quest.

The company offers multiple hosting options, including shared hosting, VPS hosting, and more. Yet, it’s the cloud hosting department that really stands out here. It beats even the big names like GoDaddy and InMotion Hosting.

As you may or may not know, cloud hosting spreads out your website resources across multiple servers, making your site more stable and less prone to attacks. It’s also easier to get unlimited bandwidth on cloud hosting, too.

The packages are surprisingly affordable and start as low as C$1 per month. This is not a company we would recommend for reseller hosting, and we’re not fans of their low variety of email options. Yet, when it comes to cloud hosting, we’re more than impressed by how stable, solid, and affordable Ionos is.

Plans available:

Business

Pro

Expert

7. Namecheap: Best Cheap Web Hosting in Canada

Pros:

24/7 customer support

Guaranteed uptime

EasyWP included in the price

Easy domain registration

Multiple sites even in the cheapest package

Cons:

No free SSL certificates

No phone customer support

If you’re new to the world of web hosting, welcome. You are free to look around, yes, but we think that the safest option to go for at this stage is Namecheap.

The company excels with high-quality options for shared hosting. The packages start at just around C$2, and we love that even the cheapest package includes a free domain name and up to 3 websites.

All shared hosting options include unmetered bandwidth, a free website builder, and full privacy protection.

SSL installation is automatic and free of charge, and you even receive free site migration in under 24 hours.

All the features listed here make Namecheap exceptionally beginner-friendly at a fair price. You will be able to build your website quickly and utilize various content management systems for maximum results.

Also included in the mix is 24/7 customer support over live chat and personalized email service with 30 domain-based mailboxes in the cheapest plan.

Plans available:

Stellar

Stellar Plus

Stellar Business

We love how with the Stellar Plus package, which is the medium-tier host plan, you already get to enjoy unmetered SSD and unlimited inboxes with AutoBackup enabled.

8. Hostinger: Best Canadian VPS Hosting

Pros:

Affordable pricing

Excellent VPS hosting options

Easy to get started

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Lacking a traditional cPanel

Hostinger is another option worthy of your attention, especially if you’re looking for VPS plans. The company’s business plan allows you to host as many as 100 sites at a surprisingly affordable price.

The service delivers fast speeds with full SSD servers and unlimited bandwidth if needed. The website migration comes free of charge with full security, including DDoS protection, auto backups, and a free SSL certificate with every business and premium package.

Every site on the hosting platform is monitored around the clock with a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Hostinger still keeps things beginner-friendly by offering a 1-click installation of over 100 apps.

If any issue pops up, you can reach out to customer support 24/7. In our experience, the support agents are polite, professional, and highly responsive to all inquiries related to dedicated server hosting options and more.

Hosting offers start as low as C$2.99, and you receive a money-back guarantee for up to 30 days when you join the platform.

Plans available:

Single

Premium

Business

9. HostPapa: Best Canadian Website Host for Smaller Businesses

Pros:

A great option for smaller business owners

Easy site builder

400+ free apps

Extra security

Free site migration

Cons:

Lacking advanced features for larger businesses

HostPapa is our top recommendation for smaller business owners looking for well-rounded hosting packages optimized for local operations.

The platform covers all major types of hosting, including shared, WordPress, VPS, and online store hosting, and also includes a full-on website builder.

If you want to save time, the Do-It-For-Me feature will deliver a 100% professionally designed platform with high-quality content and layout, fully optimized for search engines.

Every plan includes dedicated emails and a one-month money-back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the services, you are free to cancel your subscription during this time.

The control panel is user-friendly and has that homey feel that transfers straight to the website. The fundamentals are top-notch at HostPapa, but it’s those little details that really excel and help you boost your local business.

Plans available:

Shared hosting

Website hosting

10. A2 Hosting: Best CA E-Commerce Hosting

Pros:

High speed

Uptime guarantee

Free auto backups

Free site migration

Cons:

No free domain name

If you want hosting packages focused on e-commerce businesses, check out A2 Hosting. This platform delivers faster load speeds than the competition, which is vital in the world of e-commerce.

Speed increases user retention and satisfaction, which in turn, can boost the odds of turning visitors into customers.

A2 Hosting is compatible with a wide range of platforms, including the mighty WordPress, but also the old Joomla. And since we’re talking about e-commerce, you can also use Magento or OpenCart without a hitch.

Also included in the mix is free account migration, yet with no free domain name option as offered by other hosts.

Plans available:

Startup Shared

Turbo Boost Hosting

Managed VPS Hosting

Managed WordPress

Dedicated Servers

Technical support is available around the clock, any day of the year. The company’s representatives are professional and well-versed in various fields, matching the quality of the product they offer.

What to Look for When Choosing Web Hosting Services in Canada

Now that you know the top 10 best web hosts in Canada let’s look at how we choose our top picks. Here are the criteria we used.

Performance in Canada

The top web hosting services offer the very best performance in Canada in terms of uptime and speed. Specifically, we look for hosts that offer 99.9% uptime and fast page loading times.

Also, if the web host offers any performance-enhancing features such as caching, we take that into consideration as well.

Web hosting feature set

The web host should offer a good set of features that will cover most, if not all, of your needs.

For example, if you’re looking for WordPress hosting, the web hosts should offer features such as one-click WordPress installation, automatic updates, and security features.

Or, if you’re looking for cloud hosting, the web host should offer features such as scalability and high uptime.

Pricing

We only include hosts that offer great value for money. This means that the web host should offer a good range of features and hosting plans at a reasonable price.

We’re not looking for cheap web hosting companies, but rather the hosts that offer good bang for the buck with frequent discounts you can take advantage of, like a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ease of use for Canadians

The hosting service should be easy to use, even if you’re a beginner. This includes a user-friendly control panel and easy-to-understand documentation. Also, if the host offers any additional features such as website builders or security features, they should be easy to use as well. You can look at reddit posts and user review sites to get a feel for how easily people found a hosting provider to use.

Customer support in Canada

Finally, the web hosting company should offer quality customer support in case you have any problems with your account. Customer support should be available 24/7, and it should be easy to get in touch with them over live chat, email, and maybe even the phone.

Website Hosting Companies in Canada – FAQs

What Canada website hosting service is best?

The best web hosting service is Bluehost, which won us over after careful research. We can say that because it offers great value for money with a lot of features that are perfect for businesses of all sizes.

The platform is exceptionally easy to use and you’ll find your ideal hosting plans in no time.

Can I host my own website in Canada?

Yes, technically, you can host your own website. But we don’t recommend it.

Unless you’re a web hosting expert, it’s rather unlikely that you have the resources and knowledge to set up your own web hosting service. It’s much easier (and cheaper) to use a web hosting provider. You can try Namecheap for some affordable hosting plans for beginners.

How much does web hosting cost in Canada?

The cost of web hosting depends on the type of web hosting service you need as well as the features and resources you want.

Shared hosting plans can start as low as $2.95/month for a beginner plan, while faster managed WordPress hosting plans can cost upwards of $30/month.

Can I host a Canada website for free?

Yes, there are some hosting providers that offer free web hosting services. However, we don’t recommend using a free web host at all costs as they usually have limited features and resources.

Plus, there’s always the risk that the free web host will shut down without notice, leaving you stranded. Our top, and possibly the only recommendation in this department is Weebly.

What is the fastest web hosting provider in Canada?

Bluehost is known as a fast web hosting provider with average page loading times of under 400 milliseconds.

That being said, the speed of your website also depends on factors such as the size and content of your website, so your mileage may vary.

Is Bluehost a good hosting company?

Yes, Bluehost is a good web hosting company. It’s one of the very few hosts officially recommended by WordPress itself.

This web host offers great value for money. It’s one of the best places to host your WordPress site with various extra features like dedicated server hosting, managed hosting, free website migration, and more.

What are the basic web hosting features I need?

The most essential web hosting feature is web space, which is the amount of storage space your website needs.

Other important features to look for are bandwidth, which is the amount of data that can be transferred to and from your website, and email accounts, which is the number of email accounts that you can create for your website.

Which web hosts in Canada are good for businesses?

Our top choices among the popular web hosting services include Bluehost, HostGator, and SiteGround. These web hosts offer great value for money with features that are perfect for businesses of all sizes.

Bluehost stands out from other web hosting companies with its wide range of plans, including shared web hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated server hosting.

What is VPS hosting?

VPS hosting is a type of web hosting that gives you more control and flexibility over your website.

With VPS hosting, your website is hosted on its own virtual private server. This means that your website won’t be affected by the activities of other websites on the web server.

This hosting option is more expensive than shared hosting, but it offers more resources and features. If you’re looking for more control over your website and don’t mind paying a bit more, then VPS hosting is a great option.

What is Canadian shared web hosting?

Shared web hosting is the most popular type of web hosting. As the name suggests, with shared hosting, your website is hosted on the same server as other websites. This means that you’ll be sharing resources such as web space and bandwidth with other websites.

Shared hosting is a great option for small businesses and individuals who are just starting out because it’s more affordable than other types of web hosting.

However, because your website is sharing resources with other websites, it can be affected by the activities of those websites. If one of the other websites on the same server uses up too much bandwidth or storage space, it can slow down your website.

What is managed web hosting?

With managed web hosting, the web host manages your website for you. This includes tasks such as keeping your website up-to-date, ensuring that it’s secure, and backing up your website data.

This is not the cheapest web hosting option, but it’s a good solution for businesses that don’t have the time or resources to manage their website themselves.

What is cloud hosting?

Cloud web hosting uses a network of servers to host your website. This means that your website can be hosted on multiple servers at the same time, which can provide more reliability and flexibility.

Cloud hosting is a good option for businesses that need to scale their website quickly or have a high-traffic website.

What is Canadian WordPress web hosting?

WordPress web hosting is specifically designed for WordPress websites.

WordPress is a popular content management system (CMS) that’s used by millions of websites. WordPress web hosting includes features such as increased security, faster speeds, and automatic updates.

What is eCommerce web hosting?

eCommerce web hosting is a type of website hosting that’s designed for online stores.

It includes features such as secure checkout, product search, and support for multiple payment methods. eCommerce web hosting is a good option for businesses that want to sell products online.

What is reseller hosting?

Reseller hosting is a type of web hosting where you can resell hosting services to other businesses. This is a good option for businesses that want to start their own site hosting company or offer web hosting services to their clients.

What is dedicated hosting?

Dedicated hosting means that the client leases an entire server not shared with anyone else.

Dedicated servers are among the pricier hosting packages, but they give you the most privacy and control in the web hosting market.

This hosting plan is often used by large businesses and organizations that require unlimited bandwidth, a high level of security, or high traffic levels.

What is an SSL certificate?

SSL certificates are used to create a secure connection between an online server and a web browser. SSL stands for Secure Sockets Layer and is a protocol that’s used to encrypt data that’s being sent between the server and a web browser.

SSL certificates are typically used on websites that need to collect sensitive information from users, such as credit card numbers or passwords.

What is the website hosting uptime guarantee?

Uptime is the amount of time that a website server is online and accessible. Website hosting providers typically offer an uptime guarantee, which is a promise to keep your website up and running for a certain percentage of the time.

Uptime guarantees vary from web host to web host, but most providers offer users at least 99% uptime. Check out HostGator for a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

What is an automatic backup with website hosting?

Automatic backups are a feature that some website hosting companies offer to their customers. This feature allows the web host to automatically create backups of your website data, so you don’t have to do it yourself.

Automatic backups can be scheduled to happen daily, weekly, or monthly. Some hosts offer it free of charge, while others include the feature in premium packages.

Best Web Hosting Websites Providers in Canada – What Is the Best One?

There is no single “best” web hosting provider in Canada or anywhere else. Different companies offer different benefits, and your perfect match will depend on your individual needs.

That said, we think Bluehost is the best option for most users. They offer a wide range of web hosting plans, excellent customer support, and a money-back guarantee.

Make sure to check out the summaries of our top picks in the web hosting world. Take your time to compare the features and prices to find the one that’s right for you. Stay safe and have a good one!