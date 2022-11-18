AquaPure Pesticide Purifier Reviews – Naturally Clean Veggies and Fruits Effectively?

Post covid-19, people have become more aware of using disinfectants and staying free of germs. However, it is not just enough to purify your hands and drinking water. To keep germs away, you also need to ensure the fruits and vegetables you eat are detoxified well. Many people think washing the produce under tap water, or hot water will be enough in this regard. However, the reality is quite different. Many germs, pesticide traces, and bacteria manage to survive even after you wash the vegetables and fruits with water. When you eat those, the pathogens get inside your body, leading to various infections and ailments. To fight back, you need a device like AquaPure Pesticide Purifier.

Why use AquaPure Pesticide Purifier over other options?

There are so many options that you can use to purify the veggies and fruits before eating. There are sprays and liquid solutions that are sold with claims to kill germs in produce. However, many such products are not very good at cleansing fruits and vegetables and eliminating various germs and pathogens. Spray cleansers may contain chemicals. You may use vinegar to wash fruits and veggies, but doing so may leave a weird taste. AquaPure claims it can eliminate almost 99.9% of pesticides, dirt, and germs. The nice thing is it uses table salt and water to do so without using chemicals. It does not leave any smell on the produce, unlike vinegar.

So, what is the operating mechanism?

The device makes use of water, salt, and electrolysis for cleaning the produce well. Put the produce in a bowl and pour water and table salt into it. Now, add the Purifier to the bowl’s bottom section and let it work. One cycle will take roughly five minutes. The electrolyzed water kills dirt, mold, pesticides as well as other unhealthy substances in the product. For 4 liters of water, running one cycle is enough. You can put it inside a bucket or bowl. If the sink is clean, you may also use it inside the sink.

What are the major advantages of using AquaPure Pesticide Purifier?

You get many benefits by choosing this unique produce purifier.

The company says it will last up to 10 years. So, once you buy the device, it can be used minus woes for a long time.

The device is compact and portable. And so you can carry it to any place, and it can be used when you are vacationing as well.

The price is not high, and you save by buying more than one unit at once.

The running cost is on the lower side. There is no filter or cartridge to replace. You only need to recharge the device after using it a number of times.

It kills most pathogens and dirt on the product better than other products.

After using it, vegetables and fruits will last longer. This will be both handy and economical for the user.

The produce cleaned by the device will taste better.

The company offers a money-back guarantee for 90 days on the device.

You also get a 1-year warranty on it.

By using the device, your risk of contracting various food-borne infections and ailments will be reduced considerably. So, eventually, you spend less on medical expenses and doctor visits.

A purification cycle takes only 5 minutes which makes it ideal for most users.

The official AquaPure website contains many testimonials reflecting buyer satisfaction.

Why not just buy organic produce?

Buying organic fruits and vegetables may reduce your risk of contracting food-borne ailments to an extent. However, these fruits and vegetables cost a lot more than regular produce. Besides, not all organic produce is grown without pesticides. So, a risk factor still exists. By using this device, you can reduce your risk of consuming germs and harmful pathogens substantially. You will be able to improve your health without incurring heavy expenses by using it, eventually.

What about the maintenance needs?

One nice thing about the AquaPure Pesticide Purifier is it is easy to maintain. You need to rinse the device in running water after using it. After rinsing it well, dry it and reassemble it. The device also needs to be recharged after some days. Most users need to recharge it after every 3 weeks or so, provided they use it every day. Charging the device is simple. You need to plug the USB end into a port. A full charge may take an hour.

Are there any downsides?

There are no serious drawbacks to AquaPure Pesticide Purifier. There are a few downsides, but those should not deter you from ordering the device.

It may take longer to clean produce if the amount is a lot. For example, to clean 15 liters of water, it will take 3 cycles, which will take up 15 minutes. This can be a tad inconvenient for large families that need to cleanse a lot of veggies and fruits on a regular basis.

You can buy the device only online.

So, what about the price?

AquaPure Pesticide Purifier is priced at $79.99 per device. But you pay only $119.99 for 2 devices, and then the shipment charge is waived. For 3 devices bought at the same time, you pay $159.99. You should buy it from the company website to evade the risk of getting duped. Besides, this is the way to avail warranty on the device. You get a 90-day long refund offer on the device as well.

Summing it up

On finer analysis, it is hard not to recommend AquaPure Pesticide Purifier for cleaning the fruits and vegetables you buy. The device works minus any chemicals or refills. It uses the tried and tested process of electrolysis to disinfect the produce thoroughly, and you get rid of many invisible but harmful germs and pathogens. The disinfection process takes a little time, and the price is not as steep. You save more if you buy 2 or 3 units at once. The company offers a long refund policy to assure skeptical buyers. This is better than typical disinfecting solutions in the market, and the huge number of positive customer reviews work in its favor.