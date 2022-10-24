Abbotsford independent school takes on major upgrades

Support the Mennonite Educational Institute in building on their solid foundation by donating before Nov. 30.

Since 1944, Abbotsford’s Mennonite Educational Institute – the largest independent school in B.C. with almost 1,600 students – has provided students with a quality, faith-based education.

Offering a premiere educational program and a rich, supportive environment, the school works to keep their facilities current, staying on the cutting edge of technology and continuously developing a vibrant curriculum.

“We’re a Bible-believing, ‘choice’ school,” says MEI Head of Schools Vijay Manuel “We courageously and without hesitation embrace our identity as a school that integrates our faith into everything we do, including academics, athletics and the arts.”

Upgrades include an artificial turf field, rubber track, beach volleyball courts and a multi-purpose sports court.

Today, MEI invites the community to join them in building on the solid foundation that is MEI Schools, as they work toward renovations and improvements throughout the campus, including preschool, elementary, middle and secondary schools.

The ambitious project involves major changes throughout.

Planned renovations include; a 20,000-square-foot addition to the high school, a 10,000-sq.-ft. addition to the elementary school (including a new preschool), a new ‘black box’ theatre for the arts, a tunnel underneath Downes Road to ease traffic congestion, a multi-sport field, court and track, and much more.

The new tunnel under Downes Rd. will ease traffic congestion and lead to the beautiful new outdoor classroom area.

The preliminary “Quiet Phase” of fundraising saw 16 donors contribute $7 million of a needed $30 million. Now launching the $15-million “Public Phase” of the campaign, it’s hoped MEI families and supporters will contribute to the vision as well.

Building begins once the “Public Phase” has been fulfilled, and then the “Building Phase” begins, with another $8 million needed to reach their goal.

The deadline for public contributions is Nov. 30, with an announcement in December of the total donations accumulated.

“We’re building on a foundation of 78 years of trusting God,” Manuel says. “The project is intended to set MEI Schools up for another 40 plus years of preparing our children for life, and forever!”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram and visit buildMEI.com to donate or pledge, and for all the resources connected to this project.

